MSU Offers Four-Star CB from Kentucky
Michigan State football continues to look to gain traction with the class of 2027 after what has been a very successful 2026 cycle.
On Sunday, class of 2027 four-star cornerback Allen Evans IV of Trinity High School in St. Matthews, Kentucky, announced on social media that he has been offered by the Spartans.
Allen also holds offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Louisville, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Wisconsin, among others.
The prospect totaled 24 tackles, 2.5 for loss, and 11 pass breakups in his sophomore season as he helped lead Trinity to a second consecutive state championship.
Allen is ranked the No. 2 class of 2027 recruit in Kentucky, the No. 14 cornerback in his class and the No. 127 overall prospect in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Blue Adams
Allen's primary recruiter from Michigan State is secondary coach Blue Adams, who is in his second year in the role. He was one of several coaches who followed Jonathan Smith over from Oregon State, where he held the same role.
Adams was a star at Cincinnati before he went on to play four seasons in the NFL.
The Spartans coach has been a great recruiter for Michigan State and had a lot of success in the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in a haul of defensive backs, some of whom could start for the Spartans this season.
Michigan State is up against some tough competition in its pursuit of Allen, but it jumped on his recruitment early, and bigger schools are likely to follow.
Now an upperclassman, Allen should have a big season for Trinity as he looks to lead it to a third straight state title.
Michigan State is searching once again for its first commit from the class of 2027 after losing four-star safety Khalil Terry, who had committed to the program when former Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin was on staff.
It was a tough hit, especially considering Terry's rise in the rankings, but all it takes is a big commitment to put the program in a great position to build up another successful class.
