Michigan State Lands Portal RB Coming off of Massive Season

Michigan State has its new starting running back.

UConn transfer Cam Edwards announced via social media on Wednesday afternoon that he was committed to the Spartans. Edwards is coming off a huge season for the Huskies, rushing for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 games this year. He visited East Lansing on Monday and was spotted enjoying that day's men's basketball game.

This is certainly one of the biggest pickups for MSU so far. Edwards is 15th in FBS in rushing yards this year and only had 234 fewer rushing yards than Michigan State had as a team this season. He has one more season of eligibility.

It also appears that the Spartans may be looking for another running back as well. Florida State transfer Gavin Sawchuk is visiting East Lansing on Wednesday, according to a report by 247Sports .

More on Edwards

Dec 27, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; UConn Huskies running back Cam Edwards (0) runs the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

In total, Edwards has totaled 2,690 career yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground across his four seasons at UConn. He also has an additional 467 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver.

On3 currently ranks Edwards 390th overall in the portal and 43rd among running backs, but for a one-year option, there are not that many players better than he is, given his experience and production. Edwards had six games of at least 100 rushing yards this past season.

The Big Ten will be a step up for Edwards, but the Huskies played multiple ACC opponents this year, so big-time competition is not new for him. UConn went up against Syracuse, Boston College, and eventual ACC champion Duke this past season.

The Huskies went 2-1 (the loss being to Syracuse), and Edwards had 121, 68, and 93 yards from scrimmage during those contests, respectively.

Transfer Portal Tracker

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Incoming Transfers (12) -

Jan. 4 - UConn OT Ben Murawski (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - Houston Christian CB Tyran Chappell (3 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Iowa P Rhys Dakin (2 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Maine S Devin Vaught (2 years remaining); Jan. 5 - Auburn LB Caleb Wheatland (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - Louisiana Tech DB Michael Richard (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - Iowa State CB Tre Bell (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - UCF QB Cam Fancher (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - South Carolina OL Nick Sharpe (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - Charlotte K Liam Boyd (2 years remaining); Jan. 7 - North Dakota State OL Trent Fraley (1 year remaining); Jan. 7 - UConn RB Cam Edwards (1 year remaining)

Outgoing Transfers (43) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining); Dec. 31- TE Wyatt Hook (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - QB Ryland Jessee (3 years remaining) Dec. 31 - EDGE David Santiago (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - CB Aydan West (3 years remaining)

Dec. 31 - OL Justin Bell (4 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Charlton Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Mercer Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Payton Stewart (3 years remaining); Jan. 1 - OL Ashton Lepo (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - DT Alex VanSumeren (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - S Armorion Smith (1 year remaining); Jan. 2 - WR Shawn Foster (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - CB Chance Rucker (2 years remaining) Jan. 2 - OL Stanton Ramil (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - LB Aisea Moa (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - DB Anthony Pinnace III (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - LS Jack Wills (3 years remaining); Jan. 5 - OL Rustin Young (3 years remaining)

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

