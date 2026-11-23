The Spartans had a dominant win against Detroit Mercy, at least from the final score that saw them end the game with a 21-point advantage, but when looking closer, things were not actually as good as they should have been against a team with much less overall talent.

For example, the centers were not having a good day. They couldn't hit many shots, and they could not, for the most part, get the rebound production they needed. Players like Jeremy Fears Jr. were able to carry the team in the game and rise above the rest, but it cannot keep happening.

Then there is Cam Ward, one of the very few players who could actually hit a shot in MSU's tough loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, who had one of the most odd stat lines of the game. There were some good parts and some bad, both of which warrant a closer look.

Cam Ward's Up-and-Down Performance Against Detroit Mercy

First things first, after a good shooting game (in comparison to the rest of the team) against Tennessee, Ward struggled against Detroit Mercy, making only one of his five field goal attempts on the night. But then he made eight of his 11 free-throw attempts.

He was having a rough time keeping the ball on his team's side, with five turnovers on the night, which was rough, to say the least. But then again, he also had 12 rebounds, which were by far the highest mark on the team.

On top of it all, he also was able to get one assist, two blocks, and three steals against Detroit Mercy, further adding to the complicated stat line. Rough shooting, rough turnovers, but great rebounding and great defense.

Ward's Role Is Important

There was a lot of good to balance out the bit of bad against Detroit Mercy, and with all of the complications going on with the centers, the good is more than enough to make up for the bad. Furthermore, with how he was able to be a bright spot against Tennessee, he might be carving out a more permanent, critical role on the team.

That role is that of a player on the team who is able to step up when everyone else is having a rough night and, hopefully, lift up his teammates alongside him, even if it does not happen every game as it did against the Volunteers.