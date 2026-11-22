EAST LANSING — Saturday was supposed to be a pretty simple tune-up game for No. 2 Michigan State. Lots of tuning is still necessary for the Spartans to get where they want to go.

The final score indicates a relatively comfortable 91-70 victory over Detroit Mercy, but the game was much tighter and more frustrating than that. MSU was roughly a 40-point favorite, even with starters Jordan Scott and Coen Carr both being held out. The Titans were within three points of Michigan State at one point during the second half, and it was all-around a pretty sloppy day for the Spartans.

"Well, you get what you deserve," were the opening words of Tom Izzo's postgame press conference in reference to the decision to rest Carr and Scott. "And I probably got a little bit of what I deserved."

Here are the (unofficial) grades from Saturday afternoon, which still ultimately resulted in MSU improving to 5-1 on the season:

Maintaining Focus: D-

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo instructs his team against Detroit Mercy at the Breslin Center on Saturday, November 21, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One area Michigan State has been so good at is the starts of games. The Spartans opened up the Duke game with an 11-2 run, and they even led Tennessee 14-4 to start things out on Tuesday. MSU also started up 20-6 against Quinnipiac, 24-7 against Toledo, and 29-9 against Northern Iowa.

These "buy" games have generally been over before they've really begun. It seemed like more of the same against Detroit Mercy at first, with Michigan State jumping out to a 19-9 lead, but the Titans were able to stay up after the Spartans' quick haymaker. Quinnipiac, Toledo, and Northern Iowa never made things interesting, but Detroit Mercy did.

"Their (MSU's) starts are so big..." Detroit Mercy head coach and former Spartan Mark Montgomery said after the game. "You have to withstand the initial blow, and I thought we did that today."

The Spartans weren't even playing very cleanly when they built that early 10-point lead and beyond. Turnovers were a huge issue during the first half; Michigan State went to the halftime locker room with 12 of them. Detroit Mercy entered Saturday forcing just 8.6 turnovers per game, the third-fewest in Division I hoops. It got a lot better during the second half, though, with only four giveaways in the final 20 minutes.

Defensive Intensity: C-

Michigan State forward Kaleb Glenn (8) defends Detroit Mercy guard Lance Stone (11) during a game at the Breslin Center on Saturday, November 21, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Things also didn't feel entirely right on the defensive end. Some of this can be attributed to Scott not playing, given that he'll likely be a Big Ten All-Defensive Team honoree come March, but the issues felt deeper than that. Detroit Mercy's guards were getting dribble penetration too often, and the ball-screen coverages seemed shaky again.

The Titans scored 43 points during the second half to make the home crowd murmur a bit. It took some crazy threes to fall and a 7-for-7 start from out there after the break, but if the shots are going in, the shots are going in.

Kur Teng's Timeliness: A

Michigan State guard Kur Teng looks to pass against Detroit Mercy at the Breslin Center on Saturday, November 21, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The bright spot on Saturday was Kur Teng. He had a career day, netting 24 points on five made threes. Each three felt very important, often coming in response to a Detroit Mercy basket or coming at a time where it felt like Michigan State needed a spark.

Teng cannot hit shots at the rate he hit them on Saturday every single night -- thus is the life of a shooting specialist -- but he needed a game like this, too. Teng had hit just three total three-pointers in the Spartans' last four games, and he was coming off a 0-for-3 night from deep against Tennessee.

Shots have to fall for Teng to get minutes on this team, with his defensive limitations, and with Jasiah Jervis providing plenty of deadeye shooting himself at the two. Games like these are pretty important.