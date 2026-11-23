The schedule is starting to space out a bit for Michigan State basketball, but the next week and a half is pretty important for this team.

MSU is 5-1 through six games, which is a deal that would've seemed fair before the season. The Spartans have hit their first little rut of the year, though, putting up a historically bad offensive performance at Tennessee in a 61-46 loss and then allowing a pretty bad Detroit Mercy team to hang around much longer than expected.

Next up is a game against Arkansas on Thanksgiving and then the Big Ten opener against Minnesota on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Both of these games are going to be very important for some separate reasons.

Breaking Down Arkansas

Nov 13, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tom Izzo is starting to make it an annual tradition of his own to play on Thanksgiving. It's a smart move. There is no more valuable television window during the college basketball regular season than Thanksgiving.

Michigan State's game against North Carolina last year averaged 6.5 million viewers. That's more eyeballs than what both MSU-Michigan games got last season combined. Only March Madness games get more viewers than nationally televised Thanksgiving games during the college basketball season.

This year, MSU is going up against Arkansas. Just like last year, the Spartans will be following up the Detroit Lions' annual game at Ford Field. This time, rather than playing in Florida, Michigan State will also be in Detroit and should have a very friendly crowd against Arkansas at Little Caesars Arena.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo instructs his team against Detroit Mercy at the Breslin Center on Saturday, November 21, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The Lions-Bears game will get giant numbers, and what the Spartans hope will happen is that people will keep it on CBS when the channel segues from a premier NFL game to a premier college basketball game.

Torvik estimates that a win would increase MSU's WAB (wins above bubble) by 0.59, which would be a nice boost for the team's early resume. A loss, though, means that the number goes down by 0.41. Michigan State has accumulated +0.8 WAB so far, according to the same site, which ranks 25th in the country. Keep in mind that official WAB metrics from the NCAA used by the selection committee aren't out yet, so these are just estimates for now.

On the basketball side, this will be a huge non-conference game for both Michigan State and Arkansas. The Spartans could use an additional resume win, with Duke seemingly not as great as expected and after what happened against the other SEC team on the schedule. The Razorbacks could use any resume win, having lost to both high-major opponents they've faced thus far in Virginia and Indiana.

What's clear is that MSU will have to play better in this one than it has played in its last two games to win. Arkansas hasn't been amazing up to this point, but this is a John Calipari-coached team. There is more than enough talent on that Razorback roster to beat Michigan State if the Spartans don't improve between last Saturday and this Thursday.

Breaking Down Minnesota

The Big Ten season comes knocking earlier than ever nowadays with the 20-game conference schedule that began in 2018-19. Normally, teams play a pair of conference games before Christmas now, and then the conference schedule really picks up after New Year's. Michigan State's Big Ten opener this year will be a home game against Minnesota.

That game seemed like it could be relatively straightforward when the schedule first came out. The Golden Gophers haven't won in East Lansing since 2015, and that's the only time Minnesota has won at the Breslin Center this century.

There is a pretty good chance that this game ends up being a ranked-on-ranked matchup, though. Minnesota has started 7-0 this year with a true road victory at Cincinnati, a 15-point neutral-site win against Oklahoma State, and a 15-point neutral-site win against Utah. The Gophers have also taken care of all their "buy" games with relative ease.

Nov 9, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Niko Medved works the sideline during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting 1-0 in conference play, of course, is huge for any team's hopes of winning a Big Ten championship. There really aren't very many mulligans a team gets these days, with the conference now at 18 teams. Going 16-4 or 17-3 probably has to be the goal in order to give yourself a real shot.

The Spartans went 17-3 when they won the Big Ten two years ago, but sometimes teams of the tier of Michigan's last year come along and go 19-1. With Illinois looking like a juggernaut already without its best player, David Mirkovic, even being available, MSU cannot afford to fall behind the 8-ball by dropping a home game.