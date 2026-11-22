EAST LANSING — Detroit Mercy seemed to miss the memo that it was supposed to be Michigan State's doormat.

The second-ranked Spartans were only ahead by three points at one point during the second half on Saturday against the Titans. That fact was pretty stunning. With preseason data removed, UDM had been playing like the fourth-worst team in Division I men's hoops entering Saturday, according to Torvik.

MSU managed to pull away late and win 91-70, but Saturday's performance is certainly at least a little concerning, even though Jordan Scott and Coen Carr were both out. Looking at all the individual performances, though, there is some good, and probably some more bad.

Riser: Jeremy Fears Jr.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. speaks to a teammate during a Champions Classic game against Duke at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The gut reaction here, understandably, is Kur Teng. His performance is certainly worth highlighting. Getting a 24-point game off the bench in any game is always huge. The way Tom Izzo was talking after the game, though, it seems like he feels like this was another tremendous game for point guard Jeremy Fears Jr.

Now, Fears' stock can only go up so much higher. It's probably approaching its ceiling already. Michigan State fans are also probably so used to Fears doing extraordinary things that his 17 points and 14 assists barely even stand out anymore. Fears is now averaging 16.7 points and 9.3 assists through six games this year.

Part of Fears' value cannot be measured on a box score, though. It's also well-established that Fears is the unquestioned alpha on the roster as a leader, but Izzo felt that this game was a particularly strong one for Fears in that area.

"Jeremy Fears handled every huddle," Izzo said. "He played like an All-American today, and you don't hear that out of my mouth very often over the last 25 years. He was engaged at halftime. He was engaged in the huddles. He did everything he could."

Faller(s): Centers

Michigan State center Ethan Taylor (10) looks to pass against Detroit Mercy at the Breslin Center on Saturday, November 21, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It's still November and still the shallow end of the pool that is a college basketball season, but Michigan State's center situation is beginning to trudge into some dangerous waters. There really hasn't been a game yet this season where the centers, as a group, have really played well.

Saturday wasn't really any different. Izzo tried shuffling up the lineup again by giving Ethan Taylor his first career start, but that didn't seem to unlock a ton. Taylor, Anton Bonke, and Jesse McCulloch combined for just nine points, eight rebounds, and one block against a smaller Detroit Mercy team. Cam Ward, who sometimes plays the five as well, had 10 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, and three steals by himself.

It's difficult to see where it all leads at the five, but the odds that this frontcourt becomes championship-caliber come February or March are decreasing by the day until said frontcourt proves otherwise.