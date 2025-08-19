The Latest Around Michigan State Four-Star EDGE Target
The Michigan State Spartans have landed many different commits in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have been targeting players from all over the nation. They have landed players from a variety of different states, but they have done a good job when it comes to limiting the misses.
The Spartans didn't have many targets that they missed on that would've been a make-or-break prospect for the Spartans in the 2026 recruiting class.
They barely have players that remain uncommitted at this time in the class, as even more than the last few years. The main focus has shifted to the 2027 recruiting class. That is, for the most part, to say the least. The Spartans are still looking to land the best of the best that remains uncommitted.
One of the players that remains uncommitted at this time is nearing a decision sooner rather than later, as his recruitment started to peak later on in the cycle. That prospect is Andrew Rogers. Rogers is one player that everyone should know in the 2026 cycle at this time, because of his true talent and ability to be one of the better players in the nation.
The Latest Around Michigan State Target Andrew Rogers
Rogers is a North Carolina high school football star that plays at arguably the best high school football program in the Tar Heel state, Grimsley High School, which is the home program of many different prospects, including the best prospect in the nation, Faizon Brandon, who is committed to the Tennessee Volunteers to play quarterback in Knoxville. Even away from Brandon, the team has many different standouts, including the Spartan target being discussed in this article.
Rogers has many different teams that are targeting him at this time. This includes the Auburn Tigers, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Michigan State Spartans, and many more. He was originally a class of 2027 prospect that decided he would reclassify back in the month of July. That is quite late to reclassify, considering he hasn't committed yet, which will make it harder for him to find a school to commit to.
The Spartans are pushing hard here, but there is still some work to be done. The talented prospect has yet to announce his top schools, as well as his commitment date.
