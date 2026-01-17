Augustine Leads Way as MSU Hockey Finishes Sweep of Wisconsin

Michigan State hockey came up huge in its biggest non-Michigan series of the season so far.

After holding on for a 4-3 victory at No. 2 Wisconsin on Thursday , the fourth-ranked Spartans cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Badgers on Friday. MSU star goalie Trey Augustine had a clutch performance, stopping 30 of the 31 shots he faced. The only goal he allowed came with 49 seconds remaining, with the game already in hand and with an empty Wisconsin net.

Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine (1) warms up before Duel in the D between Michigan and Michigan State at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This sweep of Wisconsin in Madison gives Michigan State a huge six-point series result. It also catapults the Spartans right back into the race for the regular season Big Ten championship. MSU jumped over the Badgers in the official standings, now standing at 24 points to Wisconsin's 22 through 12 games conference games apiece.

The win for the Spartans propels them to 17-5-0 overall on the year and an 8-4-0 Big Ten record. UW drops to 15-5-2 and 8-4-0, respectively.

More on Friday's Game

Michigan State's Daniel Russell moves the puck against Minnesota during the first period on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game is some satisfying revenge for Michigan State. Wisconsin went into Munn Ice Arena back in late November and swept the Spartans in East Lansing, winning the first game of that series in regulation and then the second in overtime.

These two victories almost certainly mean that MSU will hop the Badgers in the next rankings update. Little argument exists to have UW ahead of Michigan State after this series. Technically, these two teams went 2-2 against each other, but the Spartans technically win the season series, as they earned seven points in those four games to Wisconsin's five.

What's interesting about the three-goal difference in favor of MSU is that the Spartans were getting thoroughly outshot nearly the entire game. The final tally was 31-23 in favor of the Badgers, but the shots were more lopsided than that until the end. That also adds to the importance of Augustine's brick-wall performance.

Michigan State also got a big performance from senior Daniel Russell, scoring two goals in the first period that made MSU's early 1-0 lead become 3-0. The first goal was actually short-handed, converting in tandem with former Wisconsin transfer Charlie Stramel on a 2-on-1 opportunity. After a shortie goal, a power-play goal is no biggie. Ryker Lee displaced Badgers goalie Eli Pulver, got the puck in front of an open net, and Russell found order in some chaos to find his second goal.

Michigan State's Daniel Russell, right, celebrates his game-winning goal with Maxim Strb k during the third period in the game against Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Spartans' first goal came rather quickly. Shane Vansaghi got Michigan State on the board just 1:17 into the game, converting on a rebound from a shot by Lee. MSU's fourth goal was from Anthony Romani during the second period on a pretty impressive deflection.

Michigan State will now get to return to Munn, as it hosts Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 24.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

