MSU Baseball Offseason Guide: Portal Tracker, Roster News

Michigan State baseball's season is now over after losing to USC in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal.

The 2026 rendition of the Spartans finished up the season at 24-32 overall, going 13-20 (regular season + conference tournament) against Big Ten competition. MSU has an RPI of 106th in the country, meaning the program's NCAA Tournament drought that has lasted since 2012 will continue.

Outgoing Seniors

Michigan State's Randy Seymour rounds third base on his way to a score against Ohio State during the fourth inning on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State has eight seniors or graduate students on the roster this season. Below is a quick bio on each player and what they have done during their time at MSU.

RHP Carter Monke

Carter Monke gave @MSUBaseball 5.2 strong innings, worked 87-89/90 while mixing in mid-80s cutters and changeups and a upper-70s curve, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits without issuing a walk with 4 Ks



Michigan State and Iowa are currently tied 3-3 as we begin the 8th pic.twitter.com/DbTn97d9jO — Patrick Ebert (@PatrickEbert44) May 21, 2026

Transferred in last offseason from Illinois State and was a starter for the Spartans all season. Finished with a 4.89 ERA across 73.2 innings pitched (second on the team), striking out 51 compared to 15 walks.

RHP Nolan Higgins

Michigan State's Nolan Higgins (41) heads to the dugout after closing out an inning during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game against Iowa, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spent all four seasons at MSU, totaling 187.1 innings pitched with a 6.87 career ERA. Had a career-low 5.20 ERA this past season with the Spartans and finished with a team-high four saves out of the bullpen.

RHP Tommy Szczepanski

B6th |

Tommy Szczepanski chalks up a strikeout for 2nd out of inning and ends his day w/ a K!! 👏👏👏#GoGreen | @TSzczepanski11 pic.twitter.com/i1NhnqLHGV — Michigan State Baseball (@MSUBaseball) May 22, 2026

Began his career at Virginia Tech after being picked in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals, coming out of Garber High School in Bay City, Mich. Transferred to MSU after one season in Blacksburg. Finished third on the team in appearances this season (23), recording a 5.77 ERA across 34.1 innings.

INF Randy Seymour

Michigan State's Randy Seymour throws the ball to first base after fielding a ball against Ohio State during the seventh inning on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-year player at Michigan State who started all 56 games this past season. Finished his college career with a .261 batting average and a .766 OPS with 23 home runs and 112 RBIs in 169 total games.

OF Nick Williams

Sweet 16!!



Nick Williams with a double to extend his hitting streak to 16 games!!!



It's the longest by a Spartans since teammate McKay had 16 in 2024!!



That gives MSU 101 doubles on the season, now tied for 8th on MSU's single-season doubles list!!#GoGreen | @NicklasWilliam1 pic.twitter.com/WzgYjpxJvB — Michigan State Baseball (@MSUBaseball) May 22, 2026

Spent three years in East Lansing after starting at Wabash Valley CC. Hit .303 with a .909 OPS across his time at MSU, racking up 15 homers and 93 RBIs. Finished off his college career with a .333 BA, a .974 OPS, and six long balls and 27 RBIs.

C Noah Bright

Michigan State's Noah Bright gets an RBI double against Ohio State during the fourth inning on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bright is another three-year player for the Spartans after starting at the JUCO level, this time right down the street at Lansing CC. He had the best year of his collegiate career as a redshirt senior, hitting .288 with a .832 OPS in 2026.

RHP JD Greeley

T6th |

JD Greeley comes out of the bullpen and takes over on the mound.#GoGreen | @JdGreeley8448 pic.twitter.com/QGtQ2cj31s — Michigan State Baseball (@MSUBaseball) March 4, 2026

Greeley transferred in this past offseason after beginning his career at Monmouth. Started in 11 of his 15 appearances, going for a 7.76 ERA across 29.0 innings in his lone season with the program.

LHP Andrew Siler

B6th |

Andrew Siler comes out of the pen and takes over on the mound to make his @B1Gbaseball Tournament debut.#GoGreen | @AndrewSiler6 pic.twitter.com/wFxdbSwTP4 — Michigan State Baseball (@MSUBaseball) May 22, 2026

Siler is another player who transferred in from another program this past offseason. He began at Division II Tiffin. Siler didn't pitch very often, only getting 7.2 innings across eight appearances, but he only surrendered one run during his time on the mound.

Incoming Recruiting Class

Name Position Hometown Zane Caves LHP Minooka, Ill. Maddux Kipling RHP Spring Lake, Mich. Brayden Loquasto LHP Roswell, Ga. Jack Manzella RHP Fraser, Mich. Cole Novara OF Dexter, Mich. Cam Pallo RHP Ada, Mich. Paddy Roth RHP Chicago, Ill. Alexander Scheinfield LHP Franklin, Mich. Bennett Thompson C/INF Brighton, Mich. Matt Toeppner OF Rochester Hills, Mich. Andrew Tribul INF/OF Beverly Hills, Mich. Paul Van Dam RHP East Lansing, Mich.

Michigan State's head coach Jake Boss Jr. heads to the dugout during the seventh inning in the game against Ohio State on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Incoming Transfers, JUCO Prospects

Name Position Previous School Hometown Maverick Williamson INF Neosho County CC Salina, Okla. Evan Morrison C Macomb CC Macomb, Mich.