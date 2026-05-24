MSU Baseball Offseason Guide: Portal Tracker, Roster News
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Michigan State baseball's season is now over after losing to USC in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal.
The 2026 rendition of the Spartans finished up the season at 24-32 overall, going 13-20 (regular season + conference tournament) against Big Ten competition. MSU has an RPI of 106th in the country, meaning the program's NCAA Tournament drought that has lasted since 2012 will continue.
Outgoing Seniors
Michigan State has eight seniors or graduate students on the roster this season. Below is a quick bio on each player and what they have done during their time at MSU.
RHP Carter Monke
Transferred in last offseason from Illinois State and was a starter for the Spartans all season. Finished with a 4.89 ERA across 73.2 innings pitched (second on the team), striking out 51 compared to 15 walks.
RHP Nolan Higgins
Spent all four seasons at MSU, totaling 187.1 innings pitched with a 6.87 career ERA. Had a career-low 5.20 ERA this past season with the Spartans and finished with a team-high four saves out of the bullpen.
RHP Tommy Szczepanski
Began his career at Virginia Tech after being picked in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals, coming out of Garber High School in Bay City, Mich. Transferred to MSU after one season in Blacksburg. Finished third on the team in appearances this season (23), recording a 5.77 ERA across 34.1 innings.
INF Randy Seymour
Four-year player at Michigan State who started all 56 games this past season. Finished his college career with a .261 batting average and a .766 OPS with 23 home runs and 112 RBIs in 169 total games.
OF Nick Williams
Spent three years in East Lansing after starting at Wabash Valley CC. Hit .303 with a .909 OPS across his time at MSU, racking up 15 homers and 93 RBIs. Finished off his college career with a .333 BA, a .974 OPS, and six long balls and 27 RBIs.
C Noah Bright
Bright is another three-year player for the Spartans after starting at the JUCO level, this time right down the street at Lansing CC. He had the best year of his collegiate career as a redshirt senior, hitting .288 with a .832 OPS in 2026.
RHP JD Greeley
Greeley transferred in this past offseason after beginning his career at Monmouth. Started in 11 of his 15 appearances, going for a 7.76 ERA across 29.0 innings in his lone season with the program.
LHP Andrew Siler
Siler is another player who transferred in from another program this past offseason. He began at Division II Tiffin. Siler didn't pitch very often, only getting 7.2 innings across eight appearances, but he only surrendered one run during his time on the mound.
Incoming Recruiting Class
Name
Position
Hometown
Zane Caves
LHP
Minooka, Ill.
Maddux Kipling
RHP
Spring Lake, Mich.
Brayden Loquasto
LHP
Roswell, Ga.
Jack Manzella
RHP
Fraser, Mich.
Cole Novara
OF
Dexter, Mich.
Cam Pallo
RHP
Ada, Mich.
Paddy Roth
RHP
Chicago, Ill.
Alexander Scheinfield
LHP
Franklin, Mich.
Bennett Thompson
C/INF
Brighton, Mich.
Matt Toeppner
OF
Rochester Hills, Mich.
Andrew Tribul
INF/OF
Beverly Hills, Mich.
Paul Van Dam
RHP
East Lansing, Mich.
Incoming Transfers, JUCO Prospects
Name
Position
Previous School
Hometown
Maverick Williamson
INF
Neosho County CC
Salina, Okla.
Evan Morrison
C
Macomb CC
Macomb, Mich.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika