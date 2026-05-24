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MSU Baseball Offseason Guide: Portal Tracker, Roster News

Here is where you can keep track of how the Spartans' offseason is going.
Jacob Cotsonika|
Michigan State's head coach Jake Boss Jr. looks on from the dugout in the third inning on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, during the Crosstown Showdown against Lugnuts at Jackson Field in Lansing.
Michigan State's head coach Jake Boss Jr. looks on from the dugout in the third inning on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, during the Crosstown Showdown against Lugnuts at Jackson Field in Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

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Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State baseball's season is now over after losing to USC in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal.

The 2026 rendition of the Spartans finished up the season at 24-32 overall, going 13-20 (regular season + conference tournament) against Big Ten competition. MSU has an RPI of 106th in the country, meaning the program's NCAA Tournament drought that has lasted since 2012 will continue.

Outgoing Seniors

Randy Seymou
Michigan State's Randy Seymour rounds third base on his way to a score against Ohio State during the fourth inning on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State has eight seniors or graduate students on the roster this season. Below is a quick bio on each player and what they have done during their time at MSU.

RHP Carter Monke

Transferred in last offseason from Illinois State and was a starter for the Spartans all season. Finished with a 4.89 ERA across 73.2 innings pitched (second on the team), striking out 51 compared to 15 walks.

RHP Nolan Higgins

Nolan Higgins
Michigan State's Nolan Higgins (41) heads to the dugout after closing out an inning during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game against Iowa, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spent all four seasons at MSU, totaling 187.1 innings pitched with a 6.87 career ERA. Had a career-low 5.20 ERA this past season with the Spartans and finished with a team-high four saves out of the bullpen.

RHP Tommy Szczepanski

Began his career at Virginia Tech after being picked in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals, coming out of Garber High School in Bay City, Mich. Transferred to MSU after one season in Blacksburg. Finished third on the team in appearances this season (23), recording a 5.77 ERA across 34.1 innings.

INF Randy Seymour

Randy Seymou
Michigan State's Randy Seymour throws the ball to first base after fielding a ball against Ohio State during the seventh inning on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-year player at Michigan State who started all 56 games this past season. Finished his college career with a .261 batting average and a .766 OPS with 23 home runs and 112 RBIs in 169 total games.

OF Nick Williams

Spent three years in East Lansing after starting at Wabash Valley CC. Hit .303 with a .909 OPS across his time at MSU, racking up 15 homers and 93 RBIs. Finished off his college career with a .333 BA, a .974 OPS, and six long balls and 27 RBIs.

C Noah Bright

Noah Brigh
Michigan State's Noah Bright gets an RBI double against Ohio State during the fourth inning on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bright is another three-year player for the Spartans after starting at the JUCO level, this time right down the street at Lansing CC. He had the best year of his collegiate career as a redshirt senior, hitting .288 with a .832 OPS in 2026.

RHP JD Greeley

Greeley transferred in this past offseason after beginning his career at Monmouth. Started in 11 of his 15 appearances, going for a 7.76 ERA across 29.0 innings in his lone season with the program.

LHP Andrew Siler

Siler is another player who transferred in from another program this past offseason. He began at Division II Tiffin. Siler didn't pitch very often, only getting 7.2 innings across eight appearances, but he only surrendered one run during his time on the mound.

Incoming Recruiting Class

Name

Position

Hometown

Zane Caves

LHP

Minooka, Ill.

Maddux Kipling

RHP

Spring Lake, Mich.

Brayden Loquasto

LHP

Roswell, Ga.

Jack Manzella

RHP

Fraser, Mich.

Cole Novara

OF

Dexter, Mich.

Cam Pallo

RHP

Ada, Mich.

Paddy Roth

RHP

Chicago, Ill.

Alexander Scheinfield

LHP

Franklin, Mich.

Bennett Thompson

C/INF

Brighton, Mich.

Matt Toeppner

OF

Rochester Hills, Mich.

Andrew Tribul

INF/OF

Beverly Hills, Mich.

Paul Van Dam

RHP

East Lansing, Mich.

Jake Bos
Michigan State's head coach Jake Boss Jr. heads to the dugout during the seventh inning in the game against Ohio State on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Incoming Transfers, JUCO Prospects

Name

Position

Previous School

Hometown

Maverick Williamson

INF

Neosho County CC

Salina, Okla.

Evan Morrison

C

Macomb CC

Macomb, Mich.

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Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

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