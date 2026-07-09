Ranking All 32 Incoming MSU Transfers by Projected 2026 Impact

Michigan State football has gotten busy this offseason.

Pat Fitzgerald and the new staff needed a lot of help in the transfer portal this winter. MSU wound up taking in 32 players from the portal this offseason. We're listing them all here and ranking their respective impact on the team in 2026.

Positions 21-32

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the action going on during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

32. DB Trevaughn Martinez (Western Carolina)

31. P Alex Weeks (Northern Arizona)

30. DL Aidan Boehle (Harding)

29. EDGE Trey Lisle (SEMO)

28. QB Cam Fancher (UCF)

27. LS Nick Duzansky (Oregon)

26. LB/DB Cam Stodghill (Albany)

25. DE Keahnist Thompson (Weber State)

24. DL Carlos Hazelwood (Toledo)

23. WR Jameel Gardner Jr. (Jackson State)

22. OT Robert Wright Jr. (Georgia Southern)

21. RB Jaziun Patterson (Iowa)

20. CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Tyran Chappell (22) runs out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel for MSU's "Spring Showcase." | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tyran Chappell has quietly done well for himself early in his Spartan career. He should be the first corner off the bench for Michigan State and was the No. 3 CB on the depth chart at the end of spring ball.

19. KR Kenneth Williams (Nebraska)

Michigan State's Kenneth Williams, center, takes a handoff from Cam Fancher during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kenneth Williams will also be an interesting part of this season's team. He was one of the best kick returners in the Big Ten last fall, taking one back 95 yards for a touchdown against Northwestern. Landing Williams, a Detroit native, from the portal is a nice boost to MSU's special teams.

18. WR Fredrick Moore (Michigan)

Michigan State's Fredrick Moore runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU will also be looking to Fredrick Moore for some production. He's transferring in from arch-rival Michigan, where he totaled 15 catches, 160 yards, and a touchdown in 2023 and 2024 before redshirting and not making a catch last fall.

17. RB Marvis Parrish (Western Kentucky)

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State running back Marvis Parrish (21) carries the ball as safety Devin Vaught (2) chases during MSU's "Spring Showcase" inside Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One interesting, potentially long-term addition is Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish . He'll be a great receiving option for Michigan State out of the backfield, and he totaled 779 scrimmage yards as a true freshman in 2025.

16. K Liam Boyd (Charlotte)

Michigan State's Liam Boyd kicks a field goal during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Liam Boyd will also be MSU's new kicker. He is 10-of-13 on field goals during his career, with a long of 42 yards, and a perfect 22-for-22 on extra points.

15. TE Carson Gulker (Ferris State)

The Grand Valley State football team edged Ferris State in the Anchor Bone rivalry on Saturday at Ferris State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Carson Gulker gets utilized in MSU's offense will also be interesting. He can throw, run, and catch the ball, and has helped Ferris State win several national titles. That big leap from Division II to the Big Ten raises questions, though.

14. S Devin Vaught (Maine)

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State running back Marvis Parrish (21) carries the ball as safety Devin Vaught (2) chases during MSU's "Spring Showcase" inside Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Set to be a starter at strong safety is Maine transfer Devin Vaught . He was a Second Team All-CAA honoree in 2025, making three interceptions for the Black Bears.

13. LB Caleb Wheatland (Auburn)

Michigan State's Brady Pretzlaff, left, and Caleb Wheatland participate in a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Adding some great depth at linebacker is Caleb Wheatland , who can play both inside and outside linebacker and is a decent pass-rusher. He's transferring in from Auburn, but Wheatland was most productive during his years at Maryland, where he totaled 100 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, and 7.5 sacks.

12. DL Eli Coenen (Illinois)

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. (23) and defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) walk together during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Eli Coenen will be a big part of the interior defensive line. He and Ben Roberts will be the likely top two, with Coenen coming off a year at Illinois where he was a regular part of the defensive rotation.

11. WR KK Smith (Notre Dame)

Notre Dame wide receiver Kk Smith (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of a NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver is a big X-factor for the Spartans this year, and KK Smith will be a big part of that. He's only got 161 career receiving yards, but a bigger role should await him this fall.

10. LG Nick Sharpe (South Carolina)

Michigan State's Nick Sharpe, center, runs a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

South Carolina transfer Nick Sharpe is also set to start at left guard. He began his career at Wake Forest, playing for now-Michigan State offensive line coach Nick Tabacca. Sharpe started 10 games at Wake in 2024 before starting in five of his eight appearances last season for the Gamecocks.

9. DB Michael Richard (Louisiana Tech)

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Michael Richard (1) intercepts a pass from LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (not pictured) during the first half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expect to see Michael Richard as the Spartans' new nickelback this year. Richard is working with Michigan State's safeties right now, but he'll often be MSU's "third cornerback," hovering closer to the line of scrimmage on more obvious passing downs.

8. LB Dion Crawford (Buffalo)

Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) leaps over Buffalo Bulls linebacker Dion Crawford (18) and runs in for a touchdown during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One big addition to the linebacker room is Dion Crawford . He has some history as a productive pass rusher, and Crawford is primed to be the second productive linebacker Michigan State can place adjacent to Jordan Hall.

7. P Rhys Dakin (Iowa)

Michigan State's Rhys Dakin punts the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the most proven players MSU landed this offseason is its punter. Rhys Dakin was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection as a freshman at Iowa, and he was an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection last year.

6. C Trent Fraley (North Dakota State)

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive lineman Trent Fraley readies to snap the ball during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Trent Fraley will be the centerpiece of the Spartans' offensive line. He won the FCS's Rimington Award last season, awarded to the subdivision's top center. Fraley's jump to the Big Ten level will be a big part of how Michigan State's offensive line does as a whole.

5. EDGE Kenny Soares Jr. (NC State)

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. (23) and defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) walk together during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Kenny Soares Jr. is the only person on this team who has been part of a Fitzgerald team before, which was his true freshman season at Northwestern. Following a nice 80-tackle season at N.C. State in 2025, Soares will shift from linebacker to rush end for the Spartans.

4. CB Tre Bell (Iowa State)

Michigan State's Tre Bell jokes with teammates during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa State transfer Tre Bell is also going to be a big part of the Spartans' defense. He started eight games for the Cyclones last season, performing well, and followed cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat to East Lansing during the offseason.

3. LT Ben Murawski (UConn)

Michigan State's Ben Murawski and the rest of the offensive line participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU's new left tackle is UConn transfer Ben Murawski . He's regarded as an elite run-blocker and stands mightily at 6'7" and 340 pounds. Murawski's job as a blindside blocker for Alessio Milivojevic is equally important.

2. CB Charles Brantley (Miami)

Michigan State's Charles Brantley celebrates after the win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bringing back Charles Brantley was also a massive move. He appeared in only three games for Miami (FL) last season, but Brantley thrived under defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's system back in 2024, becoming perhaps Michigan State's best defensive player.

1. RB Cam Edwards (UConn)

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest incoming transfer is former UConn running back Cam Edwards . He was one of the most productive backs in the nation last year, rushing for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Huskies. He'll be MSU's lead back and has the upside to be a star player for the Spartans.