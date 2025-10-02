What MSU’s Latest 4-Star Power Forward Brings to the Court
The Michigan State Spartans got good news on Wednesday afternoon, as four-star high school forward Julius Avent announced his commitment to Tom Izzo.
Avent becomes the second player to join the 2026 class, alongside point guard Carlos Medlock Jr.
The Spartans landed at Avent over Seton Hall and Xavier. Beating out the Pirates for him is impressive, considering his father, Anthony, played there and was a first-round NBA Draft pick.
Avent is ranked as the No. 93 overall player in the country on 247sports.com. His commitment makes Izzo’s now two-man class the 12th-best in the nation.
MSU’s new forward is a 6-7, 220-pounder from Bergen Catholic in Oradell, NJ. He has an impressive game, and it is easy to see why Izzo and the staff prioritized him.
But what about Avent’s game stands out? Let’s break down what we see on tape from the new Spartan.
Michigan State's Julius Avent
The first thing that stands out about Avent is his fluidity as a bigger player. He projects as a power forward at the next level, and he can be a power forward who has an offensive advantage against his defender.
Avent can grab a rebound and push the ball in transition, which can be tough for bigger defenders to stop as he looks to get to the basket. He is not an above-the-rim athlete, but he has a nice touch with both hands at the rim.
He is a well-built player at the power forward spot, and if defenders are not strong enough to hang with him down low, he will bully them and get to the basket for a bucket. Avent also has a long wingspan and is an active defender.
Avent can shoot the three-ball fairly well, but there are a few mechanical elements of his jump shot that need tweaking. He is also a player who will fight on the boards, something Izzo was likely a huge fan of.
Avent should fit in nicely as a freshman who can contribute in his first season in East Lansing.
MSU fans hope his commitment can convince players like Jasiah Jervis, Maximo Adams, and Ethan Taylor to accelerate their timelines.
