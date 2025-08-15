Can the Spartans Do Enough for Four-Star F Adams?
The Michigan State Spartans have been doing a great job when it comes to recruiting prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.
The Michigan State staff has been recruiting a number of players who could be significant difference-makers at the next level and potentially make a case to be NBA prospects down the line. This is what is most important, as the Spartans need to find a way to recruit the best of the best, because players can leave for the NBA at any time. This is something that is unlike the football scene, as football players have to wait until the conclusion of their junior year or the equivalent of their junior season.
The Spartans have been after the best from all over, including as far out as California, where they're competing for the pledge of four-star forward Maximo Adams. Adams is one of the better players in his state and also one of the better small forwards in the country.
The talented prospect is entering a huge year for his high school career at Sierra Canyon High School. He has offers from many different schools, including the Spartans, the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Adams' current official visit schedule
The Michigan State target has already started to circle many different dates on his schedule to take official visits. He will be visiting many different schools:
• USC (June 30)
• Kentucky (Sept. 5)
• Michigan State (Sept. 11)
• Kansas (Sept. 19)
• Texas (Sept. 27)
• North Carolina (Oct. 31)
• Duke (Nov. 8)
The big idea here is visiting many different schools; however, one thing that we will notice is the fact that he is putting gaps between many of his visits. He has already visited the USC Trojans, and they have yet to pick up any steam for a possible commitment, which tells me he will likely make it to all of his official visits before making a decision.
Adams' decision will be one of the biggest made in the cycle, as he could become another major commit for the Spartans, who have already landed a commitment in the class with Carlos Medlock Jr..
