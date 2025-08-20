MSU Deemed Finalist for Highly Touted SG
Michigan State basketball continues to gain traction on the recruiting trail as another highly touted class of 2026 prospect has included the program among his top schools.
247Sports' Dushawn London and Jamie Shaw of On3/Rivals revealed four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis' top eight schools on Wednesday. Michigan State was one of them, along with Texas, Pitt, NC State, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee and Oregon.
Who is Jasiah Jervis?
Jervis plays for Archbishop Stepinac in New York and was a standout on the Nike EYBL circuit this year, leading the NY Rens to the Peach Jam Championship, where they fell to Bradley Beal Elite.
The prospect is ranked the No. 4 class of 2026 recruit in New York, the No. 10 shooting guard in his class and the No. 63 overall prospect in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Jervis has an official visit to Michigan State set for Sept. 5, the same week the program will host its annual "Grind Week," when former Spartan players return to campus.
Michigan State offered Jervis back in June.
Below is 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein's evaluation of the prospect:
"Jervis is a shot-maker and scorer with an increasingly versatile attack. His shooting is the first weapon in his arsenal with a compact release and good rotation. He’s blossoming into a movement shooter who can come off screens off the ball, and also has a complimenting pull-up game.
"He’s not yet the type of handler who is going to break down a set-defender, but growing into someone who can play some secondary pick-and-roll. He’s very proficient at attacking closeouts and particularly good when he can catch-and-go in space. He plays in straight lines, wastes no motion when attacking the rim, and has a good left hand as a driver and finisher.
"Jervis has solid positional size at 6-foot-4, good length with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, and athleticism. He’s very fit with a naturally strong frame that is cut and functionally strong without being bulky. Defensively he’s solid on the ball, projects as being somewhat versatile, but needs to be more aware and responsive rotating off the ball."
