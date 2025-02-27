REPORT: MSU Hoops Still in Hot Pursuit of 2026's Anthony Thompson
2026 forward Anthony Thompson is one of the pound-for-pound best players in the class.
At Western Reserve Academy, he is continuing to shine in his development. Michigan State, which already took a serious interest in the talented forward despite recruiting the guard position emphatically in the 2026 class, is continuing to put on the full-court press.
Per On3's Joe Tipton, Coach Tom Izzo is one of 20 coaches from top programs to have made the trip to see the standout.
"Thompson is currently averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game," Tipton wrote. "The following schools have hosted him for an unofficial visit — Indiana, Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Indiana."
Thompson told On3's Jamie Shaw in early February, "[The Spartans are] playing really well. This was my second time watching them, I went last fall as well. They have great energy in their practices. This time I was able to look more at the campus and facilities and see everything they have to offer. It was a good trip, we have a good relationship.”
That being said, the focus seemed to be on bitter rival Michigan, an upstart led by Dusty May, in Tipton's piece.
"They’re doing really well in their first season," Thompson said. "Watching them play, they have a lot of moving and cutting, it’s similar to how we play at Western Reserve, so I have some familiarity there. We’re continuing to build our relationship.”
Michigan State will have its work cut out for Thompson, but the early returns were good this past summer when I spoke to him about Izzo and the Spartans.
"He first reached out to be me back in June," Thompson said. "That's when you know, they kinda started talking to me and they watched me throughout the AAU season. A lot of my games they came to watch. I visited campus last week, so I was able to talk to Tom Izzo face-to-face. He just talked to me as a player, how I had a great skillset, a versatile skillset. I just gotta continue to grow into my body and grow into my game ... I think when I watched practice, the main thing that stood out to me was their physicality as a team. That was something that stood out to me. And I really liked the campus as well, it was a really good campus. I was able to talk to the coaching staff and the coaching staff was really great as well."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
