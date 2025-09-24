Practice Clips of MSU's Coen Carr are Exciting Many
Official practices have only just begun for the Michigan State men's basketball team, but that isn't stopping the ever-exciting Coen Carr from turning some heads.
On Tuesday evening, the official MSU men's basketball Twitter/X account posted a video of Carr making a catch-and-shoot three-pointer, which certainly excited many fans.
Reactions
Of course, Carr having a long-range shot that opposing defenses have to respect would open up many things. His athleticism is already nearly impossible to contain, but he wasn't really a threat from beyond the arc, which at least allowed teams to sag off in anticipation of him going into the paint.
Here are some of the social media reactions to the video of Carr making that shot in practice. Some are perhaps setting some extra-lofty goals for the team after seeing such a sight.
Others see a brighter NBA future for Carr.
Carr's Previous Shooting
It might be easy to forget, but Carr had shown signs that this was something he had been seriously working on. He attempted 15 threes last year and made five of them. As a freshman, he didn't even attempt one three.
Carr had been picking and choosing his spots to shoot very carefully last season, though. Usually, when he let one loose, it was when he was wide, wide open in the corner and had a ton of time to line up his attempt. In the clip, it's a quick catch-and-shoot attempt with Harvard transfer Denham Wojcik closing out.
He had also been shooting a lot of threes during the Moneyball Pro-Am and was making a fair percentage of them.
Last Season for Carr
Carr has already shown that he can make big improvements from one season to the next. He was probably Michigan State's most improved player during the 2024-25 season.
While averaging about 21 minutes per game, Carr averaged 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks while making 61.1% of his shots and 70.1% of his free throws.
Everyone already knew about how athletic he is when he was a true freshman, but Carr used that talent to become a more active rebounder and a much better defender, which led to his minutes nearly doubling.
If Carr makes a similar jump from sophomore to junior year as he did from freshman year to sophomore year, he's going to go from being one of the first guys off of Tom Izzo's bench to not only being one of Michigan State's best players, but perhaps one of the best players in the Big Ten.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Coen Carr's exciting practice clip when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.