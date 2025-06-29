Denham Wojcik's Journey From Ivy League to Joining Father at MSU
The father-son storyline has been a common theme with Michigan State basketball in recent years.
First, it was coach Tom Izzo and his son, Steven Izzo, who played five seasons at Michigan State, and while he only saw the court for an average of 1.2 minutes throughout his career, it was a tale that fans loved and one that served as a bright spot during a "low point" in the Izzo era.
Then, of course, there was Jase Richardson, the son of Spartan legend Jason Richardson, who solidified himself as one of the top freshmen in the country and would go on to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft this past week.
Now, there's Denham Wojcik, the senior guard who transferred over from Harvard, and his father, Doug Wojcik, Izzo's right-hand man and the reigning Big Ten Assistant Coach of the Year.
Denham Wojcik played three seasons at Harvard before missing his final season with the program due to injury.
"I think coming out of high school, I didn't really kind of consider it (going to Michigan State) because I wanted to kind of go high academic and try to go Ivy League," Denham Wojcik said. "COVID hit, and I looked down, and Harvard was my best offer at the time, so I just took the chance and then, I happened to get injured over my time at Harvard, and so, I took the last year off, and I have an extra year of eligibility, so I just decided to use it here at Michigan State."
Denham Wojcik probably won't see a whole lot of time on the floor next season, but his experience and familiarity with the program are quite valuable.
"I think I can help control the pace," he said. "Coach Izzo is a defensive-minded guy, so I think I've grown up and around him, and I know what coach Izzo wants, and I think I'm just going to do my job, whatever that job may be."
While his father works with the post players, he's still occasionally in his son's ear, as any father would be.
"I can see him lurking over there sometimes in practice and giving me a pointer here and there, so it's been so far," Denham Wojcik said. "I'm sure there's going to be some moments during the year where I'm like, 'Man, is this dad right now or is this coach?' So, we'll see how it goes."
Doug Wojcik is in his second stint with the program, this one now going on Year 8.
