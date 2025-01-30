Will MSU Basketball's Next Offer be to 4-Star Allmond?
Michigan State is fully invested in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Per reports from SpartanMag's Joe Tipton, the Spartans have been one of the teams showing the most interest in four-star forward/big Latrell Allmond of John Marshall in Virginia. The 6-foot-8 prospect is the No. 3 center in the class, per 247Sports, and overall, he ranks No. 46.
Per 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein, Allmond was a standout in July's NCAA Academy, a massive team tournament.
"Allmond spent the grassroots season competing at the u17 level, before playing with the u16 team this week," Finkelstein wrote. "With that move comes an increased opportunity, and for Almond, that meant a chance to show his improving versatility. He's come up the ranks primarily as a big man, and as he continues to go on in the game, he becomes more and more of an undersized big man. What we saw this week, was evidence of an expanded game though, on both ends of the floor. Defensively, he was low in his stance when pulled to the perimeter, fully locked in, and making a clear effort to move laterally.
"Offensively, he's able to play facing the basket, particularly in the middle third of the court, which should translate to systems where they play with two frontcourt players in high-low type systems. He has a long list of early high-major suitor."
When Allmond spoke to On3's Jamie Shaw, he described what kind of program he wants to play for.
“Playing time is something that will for sure be a factor for me," Allmond said. "I want to play in a system that kind of has like a five-out feel, get out and run, defend. I’m a versatile wing, that is what I’m getting recruited as. So a team where I have an opportunity to play and whose system will let me go out and show what I can do on the court.”
Allmond is among the few forward targets that Michigan State has been tied to in the 2026 cycle, which figures to be a more guard-centric recruiting haul for Izzo.
In 2025, the Spartans landed two high four-stars in Jordan Scott and Cam Ward.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.