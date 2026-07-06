Why MSU's Kaleb Glenn Could Surprise People This Season

Kaleb Glenn is a part of this Michigan State team that some may have forgotten a bit about.

MSU only brought in one new transfer this offseason (center Anton Bonke ), but it kinda is bringing in two. Glenn transferred from Florida Atlantic last offseason, but he missed his entire first year with the program after suffering a knee injury during the summer. Glenn was very much missed last season, and he fits into the 2026-27 roster very well.

Why MSU Missed Glenn in 2025-26

Feb 23, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls forward Kaleb Glenn (1) reacts after a three point basket against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at FedExForum. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It felt like the Spartans needed another wing shooter and somebody who could provide some versatility in the frontcourt for a big chunk of the 2025-26 season. Quite literally, that was the Kaleb Glenn-shaped hole in the rotation caused by his injury.

I believe that Michigan State would have been at least a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and maybe even a 1-seed, had Glenn never gotten hurt. The Spartans too often had some spacing issues between their options at the three through the five. Having Glenn, who made 41% of his threes during his sophomore season at Florida Atlantic, could've totally changed that.

Looking Ahead to 2026-27

Team BLT’s and Michigan State's Kaleb Glenn moves the ball against Team LAFCU during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That role should still be waiting for Glenn during the upcoming season. Having a 40+% three-point shooter who can swing between small forward and power forward opens up a ton of interesting possibilities. That's especially so when Bonke and Jesse McCulloch are capable of stretching the floor at center.

Glenn is a lot more than a three-point shooter, though. He's not a player who will be best known for standing in the corner and launching threes. Glenn can also create his own offense a bit and is quite good at finding his way around the painted area. He made more than 60% of his twos back in 2024-25 at FAU.

Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with injured transfer Kaleb Glenn during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is a big reason why Michigan State can go further than last year: it can do so much more than just run everything through Jeremy Fears Jr. and hope he can do enough. Having a 6'8" guy who can look like a guard sometimes is a luxury. If Glenn was picked up this offseason instead of last, he'd be getting a lot more outside hype, I think.

Glenn's return from injury will also be full-throttle. He was well enough to help out on MSU's scout team during the latter portion of last season, which likely has helped him get a start on learning the team's system. Glenn is participating in the Moneyball Pro-Am this year and won't just be inching back into action come October and November.