Future Spartan Continues Breakout Season Despite Snub

The 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game rosters were officially revealed, and Michigan State signee Jasiah Jervis was the lone Spartan selected.

The New York native has been leading Archbishop Stepinac to a 16-4 overall record and an undefeated 11-0 mark in league play. Jervis is averaging a team-high and career-best 19.8 points per game while shooting an efficient 54% from the field and 32% from three-point range. He has also expanded his all-around impact, contributing 4.5 assists, six rebounds, and two steals per contest.

East Lansing's JL Branson, right, guards Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. during the first quarter in the Division 1 state final on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Jervis earned a spot in the prestigious showcase, another future Spartan, Carlos Medlock Jr., was notably left off the roster. Although fellow Michigan State signees Ethan Taylor and Julius Avent were also not selected despite strong seasons, Medlock has elevated his play throughout the year and helped turn Link Academy into one of the top high school programs in the country.

According to MaxPreps’ national prep school rankings for the 2025–26 season, Link Academy is currently ranked second in the nation, trailing only Spire Academy.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. looks to shoot during a boys basketball open gym on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK

Medlock This Season

Despite being listed at just 5-foot-11, Medlock is a scoring-first guard who plays with confidence and intensity. He leads Link Academy in scoring at 17.7 points per game while shooting an impressive 48% from the field and 46.5% from beyond the arc. Medlock has also made an impact defensively, averaging 1.6 steals per game.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. dribbles during the Division 1 boys basketball regional semifinal on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Detroit Renaissance High School. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most recently at the Hoophall Classic, Medlock stood out as the top performer on the floor against powerhouse Montverde Academy. He led both teams in scoring with 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting, while adding five steals and two assists. Medlock showcased his shooting touch by knocking down 4-of-5 three-pointers and going a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein praised Medlock’s offensive skill set and creativity.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. moves the ball against Flint Carman-Ainsworth during the second quarter in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Medlock may be undersized, but he’s extremely talented and creative with the ball. He has total command of his handle, can play at full speed with complete control, and can break down defenders almost at will. He’s got an assortment of acrobatic layups and clever finishes in the paint, but can also rise up and dunk on unsuspecting defenders. When the game slows down, he’s still almost impossible to corral as he’ll split ball screens and create space for tough pull-ups or step-backs off the dribble.”

While Jasiah Jervis earned well-deserved McDonald’s All-American recognition, Carlos Medlock Jr.’s continued dominance suggests his impact may ultimately rival — or even surpass — some of the players selected. Leading one of the nation’s top prep programs while delivering elite efficiency and production, Medlock is quickly proving he belongs among the country’s top guards and could be one of the biggest steals in Michigan State’s 2026 class.