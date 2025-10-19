Why This MSU Transfer Will Turn Heads in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans will see a vastly different team from last year’s group that went to the Elite Eight.
MSU will no longer have the services of Jase Richardson, Jaden Akins, Tre Holloman, Frankie Fidler, and others who helped the Spartans make a run in the tournament. Tom Izzo has been in this position before, and he should help all the new faces develop chemistry.
Izzo has never been a fan of the transfer portal, but he brought in three players this offseason. He expected Kaleb Glenn to be an important contributor on the wing, but he suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for most of the season.
While other forwards will make up for Glenn’s loss, the Spartans needed help at guard after several from last year departed. Trey Fort is expected to be a starter at the two-guard, but how will the depth chart fall after that?
Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu
Miami (FL) transfer Divine Ugochukwu was not a highly sought-after prospect, but he did have a few top teams, like the Spartans and Kansas, pursuing him. He chose to play for Izzo, hoping to develop into a high-level contributor.
Ugochukwu has the chance to surprise after Spartan fans were underwhelmed with the addition. Here’s why.
The sophomore averaged around five points, two rebounds, and two assists for the Hurricanes last season. He was a quality depth guard and should be one again for Izzo.
Ugochukwu has upside as a defensive guard due to his length and athleticism. He is a raw offensive player, and his jump shot needs plenty of work.
However, Izzo has helped develop players with unreliable jump shots into guys whom opposing defenses respect from beyond the arc. Ugochukwu has mechanical issues with his release, but it is not anything Izzo and his staff cannot fix.
Don’t be surprised if Ugochukwu is further along in his development than many would expect. He is the exact archetype that Izzo looks for in a guard: a player who competes on defense and makes the hustle plays.
Ugochukwu will be Jeremy Fears Jr.’s backup and should play around 13-15 minutes per game.
He will help MSU win games and make a name for himself across college basketball.
