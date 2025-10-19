MSU Basketball Players Who Must Make Defensive Leaps
The Michigan State basketball team is preparing for the 2025-26 season and is looking to repeat another deep NCAA Tournament run.
The Spartans have not been projected to be a factor in the Big Ten or the national landscape, but Tom Izzo has been in this position before. Despite losing much of last year’s production, Izzo believes his team is capable of greatness.
MSU teams have always been strong on the defensive end of the floor, and that must continue if it wants to remain a force in the conference. The Spartans have several high-level defenders, but some players must improve on that end for MSU to be a true contender.
Which players must see defensive leaps? Let’s identify three Spartans who must improve on that end.
Guard Trey Fort
Izzo has already highlighted that he wants to see Fort improve as a defender.
Several other elements of Fort’s game are high-quality, as he can shoot the three-ball well and create his own shot, but he cannot be a liability on defense. Izzo has gotten good defensive play out of his players before, and he hopes to do the same with Fort.
If the Spartans can have another elite defensive backcourt featuring Jeremy Fears Jr. and Fort, they will again be a force in the Big Ten.
Forward Coen Carr
Carr already made a leap on defense last season, but he could be on pace to be an all-conference defender if he keeps this up.
Carr used to struggle with pump fakes and physicality, leaving his feet and getting overly physical with his matchup. He was much improved at those things next year, but now it’s time for him to take another step.
He must use his strength to wall off defenders in the post and improve his foot quickness. If Carr can shut down opposing forwards, he will improve his NBA Draft stock and help MSU thrive.
Guard Kur Teng
For some of the same reasons as Fort, Teng must be a contributor on defense if he wants to earn minutes.
Expect Teng to be heavily in the lineup, but that could change if he is not defending at a high level. He shoots the ball well, but basketball isn’t played on only one end of the floor.
Izzo should get good defensive play out of Teng, as the sophomore has the physical upside to be at least average on that end.
