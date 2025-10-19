Spartan Nation

MSU Basketball Players Who Must Make Defensive Leaps

The Michigan State Spartans will rely on certain players to improve on the defensive end of the floor.

Carter Landis

Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo instructs the team during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo instructs the team during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Michigan State basketball team is preparing for the 2025-26 season and is looking to repeat another deep NCAA Tournament run. 

The Spartans have not been projected to be a factor in the Big Ten or the national landscape, but Tom Izzo has been in this position before. Despite losing much of last year’s production, Izzo believes his team is capable of greatness. 

MSU teams have always been strong on the defensive end of the floor, and that must continue if it wants to remain a force in the conference. The Spartans have several high-level defenders, but some players must improve on that end for MSU to be a true contender. 

Which players must see defensive leaps? Let’s identify three Spartans who must improve on that end. 

Guard Trey Fort 

Trey For
Michigan State's Trey Fort shoots a layup during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Izzo has already highlighted that he wants to see Fort improve as a defender. 

Several other elements of Fort’s game are high-quality, as he can shoot the three-ball well and create his own shot, but he cannot be a liability on defense. Izzo has gotten good defensive play out of his players before, and he hopes to do the same with Fort. 

If the Spartans can have another elite defensive backcourt featuring Jeremy Fears Jr. and Fort, they will again be a force in the Big Ten. 

Forward Coen Carr 

Coen Car
Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) defends Bryant guard Earl Timberlake (0) during the first half of the First Round of NCAA Tournament at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday, March 21, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carr already made a leap on defense last season, but he could be on pace to be an all-conference defender if he keeps this up. 

Carr used to struggle with pump fakes and physicality, leaving his feet and getting overly physical with his matchup. He was much improved at those things next year, but now it’s time for him to take another step. 

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) dunks against Bowling Green during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He must use his strength to wall off defenders in the post and improve his foot quickness. If Carr can shut down opposing forwards, he will improve his NBA Draft stock and help MSU thrive. 

Guard Kur Teng 

Kur Ten
Michigan State's Kur Teng, right, passes the ball against Monmouth during the first half on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For some of the same reasons as Fort, Teng must be a contributor on defense if he wants to earn minutes. 

Expect Teng to be heavily in the lineup, but that could change if he is not defending at a high level. He shoots the ball well, but basketball isn’t played on only one end of the floor. 

Michigan State's Kur Teng smiles during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Izzo should get good defensive play out of Teng, as the sophomore has the physical upside to be at least average on that end.

Stay up to date on all your Michigan State basketball news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts on which players must make defensive leaps when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Carter Landis
CARTER LANDIS