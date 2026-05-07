What UConn RB Transfer Cam Edwards Brings to MSU

Michigan State has found its new RB1 from the transfer portal.

The Spartans brought in four new running backs from other schools this offseason, but it's pretty clear who is topping the chart right now. UConn transfer Cam Edwards ran for 1,240 yards last season, ranking 15th in the FBS . He also scored 15 touchdowns on the ground, which was a tie for 13th in the FBS.

Edwards' Career at UConn

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Across Edwards' entire career at UConn, spanning four total seasons, he's run for 2,690 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and 27 touchdowns. He's also had 47 receptions for another 464 yards and four more scores.

The Huskies are an independent mostly playing Group of Six teams. They did play three ACC teams last season, though. Edwards averaged 94 scrimmage yards during those games, which included wins over eventual conference champion Duke and also Boston College. He also ran for at least 100 yards in six games last season.

Connecticut's Cam Edwards carries the ball, defended by North Carolina's Tyrane Stewart during the third annual Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. USA TODAY NETWORK | Jason Snow / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edwards was a grad transfer this past offseason. Rivals ranked him 391st overall in the transfer portal (No. 31 RB), while 247Sports had him at 693rd overall (No. 60 RB). Edwards would probably be ranked higher if he had more than one season of eligibility remaining, but his production last season makes it feel like he deserved to be ranked higher than both of those stations.

Coming out of high school in Norwalk, Conn., Edwards was very unknown. Rivals had him as a two-star recruit, and other sites didn't even bother to give him a rating. UConn was his only FBS offer. His other offers listed on Rivals were from FCS programs Central Connecticut State, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Sacred Heart.

Explosiveness

Michigan State's Cam Edwards warms up during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edwards can also generate a lot of big plays. He had a rush of at least 20 yards in eight of UConn's 13 total games last season. He had a rush of at least 10 yards in all 13 games, totaling 28 such carries of double-digit yardage. Edwards picked up 67 total first downs and never fumbled last season.

More explosiveness in the run game is a must for the Spartans next season. Michigan State averaged just 3.78 yards per carry last season, which ranked 15th in the Big Ten. Some improved offensive line play, with the help of fellow UConn left tackle transfer Ben Murawski , will help. Edwards also forced 49 missed tackles last season, though, according to PFF. MSU's top three rushers last season (Makhi Frazier, Elijah Tau-Tolliver, Brandon Tullis ) forced 51 combined.

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images