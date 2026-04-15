Pat Fitzgerald Begins Long Road Back for Michigan State

Michigan State football enters the Pat Fitzgerald era as a program in need of a genuine rebuild.

The two seasons under Jonathan Smith were a difficult stretch for Spartan fans. A 5-7 record in his first year was disappointing enough, but regressing to 4-8 in year two made it clear that a change was necessary. Now, with Fitzgerald on the Michigan State sideline rather than the visiting one, the work of rebuilding not just the roster but the program's identity has begun.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where Michigan State Stands According to SP+

ESPN recently released its SP+ rankings for all 134 teams in college football, and the results offer an honest snapshot of where the Spartans currently stand. Michigan State checks in at 67th overall, which places them second-to-last among Big Ten programs. Only Purdue, ranked 82nd, sits below them in the conference.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SP+ weighs four factors: returning production, recent history, recent recruiting, and the effects of a coaching change. Michigan State's offense ranks 61st and its defense 69th, which are manageable positions to build from. The more pressing concern is special teams, which ranks 105th nationally and represents the most significant area of weakness heading into the season.

What Fitzgerald Did This Offseason

Michigan State's assistant head coach/special teams coordinator LeVar Woods talks with Tarik Ahmetbasic, left, and other on special teams during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitzgerald wasted little time overhauling the program. On the roster side, he brought in 30 transfers from across the country, targeting players who fit both his scheme and the competitive mentality he is looking to establish in East Lansing.

The most impactful staff addition may prove to be special teams coordinator LeVar Woods , who spent years at Iowa building one of the most consistently elite special teams units in college football. ESPN's SP+ ranks Iowa's special teams 10th in the country and second in the Big Ten, behind only Penn State. Bringing Woods to East Lansing is a direct response to one of the program's most glaring deficiencies, and it signals that Fitzgerald understands exactly where the gaps are.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Managing Expectations for Year One

Michigan State has not played in a bowl game since the Peach Bowl following the 2021 season, and patience will be required as Fitzgerald gets his footing.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The schedule does not do him any favors. While the Spartans avoid Penn State and Ohio State, they will face Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Illinois, Washington, and Notre Dame. Even the more manageable matchups against Wisconsin and Rutgers do not make this a forgiving slate for a first-year coach returning to the sideline after more than two years away from the game, during which the NIL landscape reshaped college football significantly.

Given all of that, a 5-7 or even 4-8 record that includes competitive performances would represent a reasonable measure of progress in year one. The goal right now should be building habits, establishing culture, and getting Fitzgerald fully up to speed with the modern college game before placing higher expectations on the program.