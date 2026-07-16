MSU Board Must Hire Mark Hollis Right Now. Here's Why

The top of the Michigan State University athletic administration has gone through a fairly chaotic last several weeks.

Originally, the school was set to lose president Kevin Guskiewicz and athletic director J Batt, who agreed to serve in their positions at Clemson University and the University of Kentucky, respectively.

MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz, pictured Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, during the Board of Trustees meeting. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Then, Guskiewicz had a change of heart and decided to return to MSU. Batt will officially begin his role at UK in late July.

That means Spartan Nation is on the hunt for a new athletic director. We have preached for weeks that Michigan State has one clear option for the position: Mark Hollis. It doesn't just need to get done. It needs to get done right now.

Jan 25, 2014; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans athletic director Mark Hollis poses for a photo with members of the Izzone prior to a game at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Hollis Was the Best AD in America

Hollis was an elite AD at Michigan State from 2008 to 2018. He played a major role in projects such as "The Basketbowl," a basketball game played at Ford Field between Michigan State and Kentucky, and the hiring of Mark Dantonio.

He was selected as the 2012 Athletic Director of the Year at the Sports Business Awards and was inducted into the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators in 2015.

Hollis acted fairly, but held those under him accountable. He was relatable to the fans and those who worked with and around him. But above all, he cares about and loves Michigan State University.

Sep 9, 2017; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio talks with Michigan State Spartans athletic director Mark Hollis prior to a game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where It All Went Wrong

The Michigan State Board of Trustees has been a dumpster fire for years now, and its incompetence cost the university arguably the best AD it has ever had.

The Larry Nassar scandal became a pivotal point in Hollis' career. Despite Hollis having absolutely nothing to do with Nassar, not even knowing the guy, once the details of Nassar's actions came out, Hollis somehow fell into the mix.

Larry Nassar, USA Gymnastics/Michigan State sex abuse scandal, 2014-18. Usp News Eaton County Larry Nassar Sentencing Usa Mi | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a result, his family was attacked at his expense. As a man who loves his family, he eventually had to make a decision. The Nassar situation hurt him on an extremely deep level. He was hurting at work because he loves MSU, then went home and hurt more because he loves his family.

Hollis went to the MSU BoT and pleaded for them to make a statement saying he had absolutely no involvement in the situation. They wouldn't do it.

Hollis then resigned from his position, picking his family over his dream job in admirable fashion.

Jan 16, 2018; Lansing , MI, USA; Larry Nassar is escorted out of circuit court during the first day of the victim impact statements addressing former sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar in Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's court. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Longtime Michigan State beat reporter and founder of Spartan Nation, Hondo S. Carpenter Sr., knew Hollis had no role in the Nassar situation.

"A lot of the critics of Mark Hollis bring up Larry Nassar. The disgusting, vile human being, Larry Nassar," Carpenter said. "And they say, 'Well, he got booted because of the Larry Nassar situation.' And let me tell you, you don't know what you're talking about."

Nassar grieved over the entire situation during and after it. It was a situation that hurt Michigan State, which he loved. It was also a situation that affected his family, which he also obviously loves.

Nov 4, 2017; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio talks with Michigan State Spartans Athletic Director Mark Hollis prior to a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The MSU Board of Trustees has been a laughingstock around college sports for what feels like ages now.

"I don't have any faith in the Board of Trustees," Carpenter said.

"The Board's job is to advise and consent to the president...," he later added. "...I'm telling you right now, their job is to advise and to consent. I think Michigan State needs to make their constitution extremely clear."

Aug 29, 2014; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio and Michigan State Spartans athletic director Mark Hollis walk with the team to the stadium prior to a game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MSU Needs To Do the Right Thing and Bring Back Mark Hollis Immediately

Hollis isn't just a top option; he is THE option. Back when he was the AD at MSU, he ran the ship like a business, exactly how it needs to be run in today's landscape of college athletics.

"Mark Hollis was the best athletic director in America," Carpenter later said. "Award-winner, thinker, businessman, thought outside the box."

Hollis was involved. He raised money at an outstanding rate, had relationships with the coaches he regularly checked in with, and simply cared deeply about Michigan State University. He demanded excellence and was not afraid to hold those in power accountable, which is exactly how a great leader should act.

Oct 29, 2016; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio (right) and Michigan State Spartans A.D. Mark Hollis talk before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Mark Hollis is not just a great family man and a great businessman and a great Spartan. Mark Hollis is a genius."

Hollis has the resume, and it fits with the modern era of college sports. Bringing him back isn't even a decision this university should think about.

"He's still in his prime, still connected. This is a no-brainer," Carpenter later added. "Every single day that Mark Hollis is not hired, this is an act of futility and malfeasance. There is no other candidate. I don't care if they went and hired Jesus Christ himself; there is not one candidate better suited for this job."

Legendary Michigan State University men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo is also one of the greatest male athletes to hail from the Upper Peninsula. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, this isn't only a suggestion for Michigan State to bring Hollis back, but a decision that absolutely has to be made. Tom Izzo, one of the most influential figures in Michigan State history, only has so much time left. If Hollis is not back with the university by the time Izzo is gone, dark times could be on the horizon.

"If we do not have a Mark Hollis in place when Tom [Izzo] goes, I believe Michigan State is going to go through an abyss, because Tom Izzo is that big of a force," Carpenter said.

The MSU Board of Trustees is in pole position to do the right thing and bring Mark Hollis back. This isn't just a move that has to be made; it has to happen right now.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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