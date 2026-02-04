4-Star WR Samson Gash Officially Signs with Michigan State

One of the must-have prospects this cycle has officially chosen Michigan State.

Four-star wide receiver Samson Gash has officially signed with MSU. He and the team officially announced on Wednesday morning. Gash had been verbally committed to the Spartans since June, but opted not to sign during the early period during Michigan State's coaching change. Pat Fitzgerald , along with WRs coach Courtney Hawkins , was able to fend off Penn State to retain Gash's commitment, along with some more minor pushes from Georgia and West Virginia.

Getting Gash is a big recruiting victory for Fitzgerald, who has been prioritizing the recruitment of talent from Michigan and around the Midwest. Gash, who attends Detroit Catholic Central, is ranked sixth among Michiganders in the class of 2026, according to the 247Sports Composite, and 283rd among all prospects.

Among Michigan State's incoming class, Gash will slot in with the third-best rating. He only trails offensive tackle Collin Campbell (195th) and quarterback Kayd Coffman (269th).

More on Gash, Fit at MSU

Detroit Catholic Central wide receiver Samson Gash (5) and teammate Hunter Stokes (86) shake hands with Detroit King players before the start of the 2025 Prep Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the positive signs leading up to this moment was the fact that MSU would get the last word in. Gash visited campus this past Friday. He attended the Michigan State-Michigan men's basketball game, with him and Fitzgerald being spotted walking together to their seats. Gash also got to meet Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell briefly.

Given the situation in the Spartans' wide receiver room, it's not out of the question to think that Gash has a chance to contribute right away. The departures of Nick Marsh (transferred to Indiana) and Omari Kelly (out of eligibility) left a bit of a vacuum in MSU's offense.

Michigan State didn't necessarily fill that, pound-for-pound, with the portal additions of Michigan transfer Fredrick Moore and Notre Dame transfer KK Smith. The Spartans also brought in high school recruits Zachary Washington (811th overall) and Rai'shawn Elmore (1,522nd overall). MSU's top returner is Chrishon McCray, who caught 24 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

That leaves a bit of an opening for Gash to see playing time as a true freshman. The floor of Gash is already pretty high because of his speed --- he's been clocked at running a 10.41-second 100-meter dash. That won him a Division I MHSAA state championship and set a state record. Gash will also get to play with his brother, Caleb, a defensive back who still has three years of eligibility remaining entering the 2026 season.

Samson Gash, a four-star wide receiver from Novi Detroit Catholic Central who has officially committed to Michigan State, practices on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. Gash chose the Spartans over offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Illinois, Iowa and Purdue. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

