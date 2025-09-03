Returning BC Threats to Look Out for in MSU's Rematch
In 2024, the Michigan State Spartans started off their season 3-0 and were excited for their match against the Boston College Eagles. That excitement quickly faded when the Eagles downed the Spartans, 23-19, in a heartbreaker.
After the loss, MSU finished the season 5-7, and now that it has a chance to rematch the Eagles, coach Jonathan Smith must be hyper vigilant on BC's heaviest hitting returnees.
The two names most important to be on high alert for are Lewis Bond and Carter Davis, who played a big role last year and have returned for round two.
Lewis Bond
- Against the Spartans' defense, Bond carved his way to over 100 receiving yards as well as a single touchdown.
- Bond's lone score was not an average score; instead, it was the 42-yard bomb that sealed the game 23-19, and was the only touchdown pass for the Eagles of the game.
- His old quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, has since moved on from the Eagles, transferring to the Florida State Seminoles, which could have raised an issue, but the stats seem to say that it hasn't.
- In Bond's first game of the 2025 season, he exploded for 138 yards on 11 receptions in the Eagles' 66-11 blowout against the Fordham Rams.
- His success was accomplished with a new QB in Grayson James, a transfer redshirt junior who had little time to form a connection with Bond, yet Bond still performed greatly, in part due to Bond's new leadership role in the team.
- Going into the rematch with MSU, Bond is most definitely set to perform again, making him one of the biggest returning threats for the Spartans that must be planned around.
Carter Davis
- Last year, Davis was one of the three to intercept MSU's QB, Aidan Chiles, giving the Eagles all of the setup they needed in order to score one of their three touchdowns.
- This year, he has the potential to run it back and give the Eagles an opportunity to extend their winning streak against the Spartans.
- He knows how Chiles plays, and he'll be building his play around that, which is what makes him one of the biggest returning threats from the Eagles.
The matchup is anticipated to be a close one, and with good setup and a clean performance, the Spartans should have a good shot at getting their revenge against BC to begin the season 2-0.
