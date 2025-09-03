Spartan Nation

Returning BC Threats to Look Out for in MSU's Rematch

Looking to avenge what was its first loss of the 2024 season, there are two major threats Michigan State must plan for carefully going into Week 2 against Boston College.

Nathan Berry

Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2024, the Michigan State Spartans started off their season 3-0 and were excited for their match against the Boston College Eagles. That excitement quickly faded when the Eagles downed the Spartans, 23-19, in a heartbreaker.

After the loss, MSU finished the season 5-7, and now that it has a chance to rematch the Eagles, coach Jonathan Smith must be hyper vigilant on BC's heaviest hitting returnees.

The two names most important to be on high alert for are Lewis Bond and Carter Davis, who played a big role last year and have returned for round two.

Lewis Bond, Boston College
Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Boston College wide receiver Lewis Bond answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Lewis Bond

  • Against the Spartans' defense, Bond carved his way to over 100 receiving yards as well as a single touchdown.
  • Bond's lone score was not an average score; instead, it was the 42-yard bomb that sealed the game 23-19, and was the only touchdown pass for the Eagles of the game.
  • His old quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, has since moved on from the Eagles, transferring to the Florida State Seminoles, which could have raised an issue, but the stats seem to say that it hasn't.
  • His success was accomplished with a new QB in Grayson James, a transfer redshirt junior who had little time to form a connection with Bond, yet Bond still performed greatly, in part due to Bond's new leadership role in the team.
  • Going into the rematch with MSU, Bond is most definitely set to perform again, making him one of the biggest returning threats for the Spartans that must be planned around.
Carter Davis, Boston College
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) is tackled by Boston College Eagles defensive back Carter Davis (28) during the second half at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Carter Davis

  • Last year, Davis was one of the three to intercept MSU's QB, Aidan Chiles, giving the Eagles all of the setup they needed in order to score one of their three touchdowns.
  • This year, he has the potential to run it back and give the Eagles an opportunity to extend their winning streak against the Spartans.
  • He knows how Chiles plays, and he'll be building his play around that, which is what makes him one of the biggest returning threats from the Eagles.

The matchup is anticipated to be a close one, and with good setup and a clean performance, the Spartans should have a good shot at getting their revenge against BC to begin the season 2-0.

Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the Spartans' opposing threats when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Nathan Berry
NATHAN BERRY

Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.