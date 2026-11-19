The Spartans just went through one of the roughest dogfights that they will have to face all season long against the Tennessee Volunteers, as they were given their first loss of the season in their first game after being ranked No. 2 in the nation.

The 61-46 loss came down to the simple fact that the Spartans were not able to get a shot to sink after the first few minutes of the game, when they were up 14-4 against Tennessee, and it would be really easy to assume that the Spartans lost because of recklessness from beyond the three-point line.

After all, MSU only made nine out of their 50 shots on the night, and such abysmal shooting could only plausibly come from a really bad night from beyond the arc, right? Well, that is not the case in the slightest, and something else is much more important than what happened beyond the three-point line.

What Happened Alongside Three-Point Issues

It cannot be ignored that the Spartans were abysmal from the three-point line, as their 15-point loss could have been mitigated if just a few more of their 15 missed three-pointers went in. Their 19 total attempts being met with only four total makes is simply not acceptable, but that is not the issue that needs to be worried about.

This is because the rest of the team's shots come down to five of the remaining 31 attempts being made. Only 10 points came from the Spartans making shots from within the arc, and even Jeremy Fears Jr. could not get a single shot to land within the three-point line, making all 16 of his points from the free-throw line.

Rough Night

Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Juke Harris (2) brings the ball up court against Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Around 16 percent shooting is awful, and every single player was having an overall bad night except for Cam Ward, who was able to go 4-of-7 on his normal shooting and 4-of-6 from the stripe. Without Ward, the Spartans made just one two-point attempt on the entire night. One!

When the Spartans are in big games such as these, the entire team cannot afford to freeze up. There were injuries that affected things, which fans were not happy about . But even if something like that were the case, MSU should have been able to adjust and knock down some shots. Tom Izzo is going to have a lot to coach up before MSU's next game against Detroit Mercy.