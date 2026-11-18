Spartan Nation Reacts To Odd Low-Scoring Loss Against Tennessee
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Michigan State fell 61-46 to Tennessee on the road. Let's see how Spartan Nation reacted.
Spartan Nation Reacts to Odd Game Against Tennessee: First Half
The main focus for Spartan Nation in the first half was on the star freshman for the Spartans, Jasiah Jervis, who had been showing out in his time as a Spartan, though something was different from his first few games with MSU and his game today.
He was on the road against a ranked team for the first time with MSU, and it was rattling him a bit. His shooting was missing the mark, along with other members of the team, and something needed to change, although it was not crazy surprising to see from a first-year player.
He was not the only freshman experiencing early success in the Big Ten, though, and he looked to possibly be on the same track as a player like Quentin Coleman, who scored 27 against the Duke Blue Devils.
Attention was also going to Jordan Scott, who dealt with an injury before the game, and above the concern of winning the game was the concern of him being able to play in the future and also just general concern for him as a player.
Spartan Nation Reacts to Odd Game Against Tennessee: Second Half
Some patience was required going into the second half, but that patience was immediately gone for Jordan Scott, as his apparent injury was becoming more visible. His shoulder was so off-kilter that his arm had a hard time moving, and fans wanted him off the court ASAP.
Alongside Scott, Jesse McCulloch also went down pretty early in the half, and once both of them got off the court, things started to slip away from MSU. The close game quickly became a double-digit deficit, and while losses were inevitable, some wished the undefeated streak could have lasted a bit longer.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, the injuries and the gameplay did not get any better from then on out, and while the Volunteers were able to get themselves to 61 points by the end of regulation, MSU was only able to reach 46 total, shooting 9-of-50 on the night.
The second half was seen as absolutely abysmal, because it was, and Spartan Nation was rightfully upset about the lame conclusion to an overall weird game against Tennessee, one that could not be repeated in more important games in the season.
MSU will face Detroit Mercy next to hopefully bounce-back from this offensive showing.
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.