Michigan State fell 61-46 to Tennessee on the road. Let's see how Spartan Nation reacted.

Spartan Nation Reacts to Odd Game Against Tennessee: First Half

The main focus for Spartan Nation in the first half was on the star freshman for the Spartans, Jasiah Jervis, who had been showing out in his time as a Spartan, though something was different from his first few games with MSU and his game today.

He was on the road against a ranked team for the first time with MSU, and it was rattling him a bit. His shooting was missing the mark, along with other members of the team, and something needed to change, although it was not crazy surprising to see from a first-year player.

MSU needs its shooting guards to start shooting well in the 2nd half to win.



Jervis is 0-6, Teng is 0-2.



This is the first time Jervis has looked rushed to me. Not surprising in his first road game. — Adam Ruff (@AdamRuffPhoto) November 18, 2026

First true road test for Jervis. Has had some good looks just can’t find the bottom. Has to settle in second half for MSU to have a shot to grind one out. Fears needs to get in attack mode early in the second and carry a little more of the offensive load. Would be surprised if… — DK (@SpartanHoops_DK) November 18, 2026

He was not the only freshman experiencing early success in the Big Ten, though, and he looked to possibly be on the same track as a player like Quentin Coleman, who scored 27 against the Duke Blue Devils.

And the freshmen got to experience the first true road test in Lubbock and didn’t make the same mistakes twice tonight.



MSU going through this as we speak in Knoxville — Steve Brumleve (@BrumleveSteve) November 18, 2026

Attention was also going to Jordan Scott , who dealt with an injury before the game, and above the concern of winning the game was the concern of him being able to play in the future and also just general concern for him as a player.

As someone sitting 30 feet from the court (subtle flex) I have no idea why Jordan Scott is playing in this game. He is clearly hurt and has little to no mobility in his right shoulder. Seems like there would be bigger fish to fry this year… but whatever. MSU still wins by 5 — Don (@nickdonstar13) November 18, 2026

Jordan Scott should not be playing — (I was)VerboseDutch (@Verbose_Dutch) November 18, 2026

Spartan Nation Reacts to Odd Game Against Tennessee: Second Half

Some patience was required going into the second half, but that patience was immediately gone for Jordan Scott, as his apparent injury was becoming more visible. His shoulder was so off-kilter that his arm had a hard time moving, and fans wanted him off the court ASAP.

JORDAN SCOTT CANNOT MOVE HIS RIGHT ARM WHY IS HE IN THIS GAME — Justin Walsh (@jdwalsh24) November 18, 2026

Tom Izzo has got to get Jordan Scott out of the game 🫩 He’s Hurt! He can’t use that arm at all — Logan Cypher (@thelogancypher) November 18, 2026

Alongside Scott, Jesse McCulloch also went down pretty early in the half, and once both of them got off the court, things started to slip away from MSU. The close game quickly became a double-digit deficit, and while losses were inevitable, some wished the undefeated streak could have lasted a bit longer.

I’d love it if MSU could have just one year where we stay undefeated for a long time



Just once — Daily MSU (@daily_msu) November 18, 2026

Not surprising that Tennessee plays its first good game of the year when MSU comes to town. What is surprising is them hurting all of our players, disgusting. — Luke (@OTNogginLuke) November 18, 2026

Unfortunately for the Spartans, the injuries and the gameplay did not get any better from then on out, and while the Volunteers were able to get themselves to 61 points by the end of regulation, MSU was only able to reach 46 total, shooting 9-of-50 on the night.

The second half was seen as absolutely abysmal, because it was, and Spartan Nation was rightfully upset about the lame conclusion to an overall weird game against Tennessee, one that could not be repeated in more important games in the season.

This is the worst box score I’ve seen in history of being an MSU fan. Man that was a pathetic road game. pic.twitter.com/5GyBndJf44 — Sparty On (@khabi21) November 18, 2026

9 made field goals for MSU is insane! — Leroy Savage (@DFBleroy) November 18, 2026

MSU will face Detroit Mercy next to hopefully bounce-back from this offensive showing.

Time to unrank MSU. They always play their worst when ranked 1 or 2 — X______ (@JakeExline) November 18, 2026