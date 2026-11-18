There weren't fans in the stands due to a pandemic the last time Michigan State scored so few points.

Second-ranked MSU was suffocated on the offensive end by No. 14 Tennessee on Tuesday night, suffering its first loss of the season in a 61-46 defeat. The Spartans' last offensive output that bad was a 37-point night at Rutgers in January 2021. Michigan State's effective field-goal percentage of 22.0% is the lowest in any game since at least 1996-97, as is the team's 16.1% mark on two-point attempts.

Class is in session now, and the test is being handed out face down. The GPA might take a tumble here.

Offense: F-

Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Kaleb Glenn (8) is fouled during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An F-minus grade isn't even an actual thing, but that's the deserved mark from that game. The final score and the stats above are all one really needs to see to know how this game went. MSU made just nine shots from the field all game against the Volunteers, tied for the fewest for a ranked team in any game over the last 20 years .

The Spartans had separate streaks of 13, 6, 6, 5, 4, and 4 missed shots in a row at different points in this game. One of those streaks of six consecutive misses only technically ended because the game ended. That 13-miss streak stretched out over 10 minutes at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half. Tennessee completely took control there, going on a 22-4 run over that stretch.

Three of MSU's best players -- Jeremy Fears Jr. , Coen Carr , and Jasiah Jervis -- combined to shoot just 1-for-20 (5.0%) from the field.

According to ESPN's College Football Power Index , there is currently a nearly identical chance (4.8%) of the Michigan football team beating both No. 4 UCLA and No. 14 Ohio State as there was of those three Michigan State basketball players making a shot on Tuesday night. It's nearly twice as likely MSU beats both No. 13 Oregon and Rutgers (9.2%). Yeah, it wasn't a good night.

Defense: B+

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo observes the action against Duke during the Champions Classic at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

If you had walked up to Tom Izzo before this game and guaranteed him that Tennessee would score 61 points, take it or leave it, he'd take it eight days a week.

Part of the discussion after the Duke win was about how Michigan State's defense looked, and the Spartans gave up 73 points in that game. This game had fewer possessions in it than the Duke game, per KenPom, but MSU was right around 1.0 points per possession allowed in both matchups.

Now, it's also true that it didn't feel like a Duke-level defensive night, because it wasn't. Tennessee shot 46.0% from the field, while the Blue Devils shot just 33.3%. The Spartans had 15 "stocks" (steals and blocks) against Duke, compared to nine against the Volunteers. It was good, hence the B-plus, but not quite what it was in Chicago a week prior.