If you're reading this, Michigan State probably just missed another shot.

The second-ranked Spartans had a generationally bad offensive performance during their 61-46 loss at No. 14 Tennessee on Tuesday night. MSU only made nine shots from the field all night, tied for the fewest by any ranked team in a game over the last 20 seasons . It's also the fewest points the team has had since scoring just 37 points at Rutgers in January 2021, which was 196 games ago.

That burn-the-tape-worthy performance has had a drastic impact on the Michigan State stock market I've made up in my head. Here's where the changes are most evident:

Riser: Cam Ward

Michigan State forward Cam Ward looks to pass the ball during a game against Toledo at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Perhaps the only encouraging performance on Tuesday night came from Cam Ward . He was responsible for four of those nine made shots from the field. The only other player with multiple made field goals was Jordan Scott, who played through a hurt right shoulder. Ward finished 4-for-7 on his attempts and 4-for-6 at the free-throw line, wrapping up with 12 points and five rebounds.

Ward, ironically enough, has shown up most in the biggest games so far. He had a 14-point, 6-rebound performance against Duke last Tuesday as well. Ward scored just 12 combined points during Michigan State's three buy games against Quinnipiac, Toledo, and Northern Iowa.

It seems like Ward is making progress towards being the player MSU needs him to be this year. The Spartans still need to figure out their rotations in the frontcourt, though. There wasn't enough rebounding when the Spartans went small and put Ward at the five on Tuesday, and the defense took a nosedive with Anton Bonke or Ethan Taylor in the game.

Faller(s): Pretty Much Everyone Else

Nov 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) calls out a play against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OK, that's probably more than enough nice things for this article. Forty-six points is the stat that truly matters here. Nine made shots in a regulation, 40-minute game of basketball -- especially one game after drilling 18 threes -- is embarrassing for the No. 2 team in the country.

Let's start with Jeremy Fears Jr. , who has to be one of the first basketball players ever to be the leading scorer in a game where they made zero field goals. He got all 16 of his points from the free-throw line on 18 attempts. Still, Michigan State cannot afford to have a 0-for stat line from its superstar, and it especially needs more than three official shot attempts.

Two-guard Jasiah Jervis also missed all 10 of his shots, six being from deep. Coen Carr was 1-for-7 from the field. Three of MSU's four best players -- Fears, Carr, and Jervis (Scott being the odd man out) -- combined to shoot 1-for-20 on field goals.

Kur Teng went 0-for-5. Kaleb Glenn went 0-for-5 (he gets a pass with eight rebounds). Jesse McCulloch went 0-for-4. Tennessee's defense had a hand in the dreadfully low score on Tuesday night, but when you shoot 18% from the field, that probably says more about you than your opponent.