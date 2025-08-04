MSU's Lindgren Looks to Eliminate Critical Errors on Offense
If last season is any indication, the most difficult opponent for Michigan State is itself.
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren acknowledges many critical errors were made in 2024. He is confident the errors will be cut down in 2025 and the offense will stop shooting itself in the foot.
Lindgren's main goal in the early part of fall camp is to see how sharp he can make the whole operation for the offense. It starts from the conversations on the sidelines, to the huddle, to lining up properly.
“The consistency in execution,” Lindgren said. “Last year, we just killed ourselves a lot, whether it was a pre-snap penalty, not being aligned or a missed assignment up front, so much of that stuff. We just couldn’t even get started because we were killing ourselves. Ten guys doing it right, one guy doing it wrong.”
A lot of those mistakes begin up front with the big guys. They allowed an average of 6.75 tackles for loss per game last season. They stemmed from missed blocks and blown assignments. When that happens, it is difficult to get a first down when you need more than 10 yards.
The Spartans also ranked No. 17 in the Big Ten in penalty yardage per game at 63.3. This is another way the offense stifles itself. They did not have the manpower to come back from negative plays like that. They ranked 5.36 yards per play, which was good for 95th in the nation.
Lindgren is already ahead of last year, as he has flipped the offensive line and wide receivers. He also has Aidan Chiles, who has another year of maturity under his belt.
“I just feel like the consistency that we’ve got,” Lindgren said. “And older guys that have been around here taking a little bit more ownership, a little bit leadership, holding the young guys to a standard like that. I just feel like we’re kind of getting that culture established and not beating ourselves quite as much, just the consistency in execution.”
Michigan State has better big-play potential this season if it would only avoid those pesky tackles for loss and penalties. The Spartans also have to work on their red zone game and get the ball in the end zone more.
