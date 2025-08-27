MSU OC Lindgren Has High Praise for Freshman TE
The Michigan State Spartans hope to incorporate their tight ends into the offense more in 2025.
MSU did not have the opportunity to do so last season, as two of its promising players, Michael Masunas and Brennan Parachek, dealt with injuries behind Jack Velling.
All three of those players are healthy now, even though Velling worked his way back from an injury throughout the offseason.
In his absence, young players took advantage of their opportunity. MSU has plenty of intriguing young talent it can use this season or in the future.
One of those young players is freshman tight end Jayden Savoury. The three-star, in-state prospect has been impressive throughout the summer and into fall camp.
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren had good things to say about Savoury at Tuesday’s media availability.
“One of the things about having a veteran guy that’s been a little bit dinged up is the young guys get opportunities,” Lindgren said. “Jayden is one. He’s a true freshman that’s come in, and we’ve put him in some passing situations. Being able to split him out and do some things, he’s shown up in both of the scrimmages.”
Lindgren is a fan of the tight end room as a whole.
“I feel good about that group,” he said. “I think Jack just kind of brings that experience and the ability to separate in one-on-one situations a little bit more than some of those other guys.”
Jayden Savoury's role
Savoury has work to do to climb the depth chart, but if he continues to impress the staff, it would not be surprising to see him earn playing time in MSU’s first game against Western Michigan on Friday evening.
The freshman tight end is an athletic presence who also played basketball for Orchard Lake St. Mary’s during his high school career. Lindgren should be able to put that athleticism to use when Savoury is ready to be a major contributor at the collegiate level.
It is still unknown what Savoury might bring to the Spartans in his freshman season, but Lindgren and the staff appear comfortable with what they have seen thus far.
As he grows and develops as a college player, MSU will become more comfortable putting more on Savoury’s plate. Will that happen in 2025?
