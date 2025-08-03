Will This MSU Freshman Break Out?
The Michigan State Spartans have an influx of wide receiver talent joining the team this upcoming season.
MSU’s wide receiver corps was fine last season, but Jonathan Smith and his staff knew they needed more players who could separate one-on-one and create explosive plays.
So, they hit the transfer portal hard for pass-catching talent, including Omari Kelly from Middle Tennessee and Chrishon McCray from Kent State. These players should give Aidan Chiles more reliable perimeter options in 2025.
The Spartans have an established star in sophomore Nick Marsh, but he will draw the most attention from opposing defenses. Hence, the team needs more receivers to force defensive coordinators to respect other options.
MSU also added a few wide receivers in its 2025 high school class, including Braylon Collier from Ohio. Some project that he will be a surprise name to rise up the depth chart and see the field.
However, could there be another freshman wide receiver who has a chance to do something similar?
Bryson Williams appears to be having a solid start to fall camp. The high-level three-star recruit from Orchard Lake, Michigan, made an impressive catch that the team posted on social media earlier this week.
Now, this is not to say Williams will be the next Jayden Reed or Keon Coleman based on one camp highlight with a freshman quarterback who won’t see the field throwing him the ball, but Williams does have a unique profile and could be a contributor in one way or another in 2025.
The freshman stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 219 pounds, giving him excellent stature for a wide receiver, especially early on in his career. He is a supreme athlete who played multiple positions in high school.
The Spartans can use Williams in multiple ways, including on special teams as a kick or punt returner. If he can make a few electric runs and flip the field for the offense, he will earn more opportunities to see snaps at receiver.
Not many MSU fans talk about Williams as a contributor for the 2025 season, but they might have to if he continues to impress at camp. It will be a tough climb for Williams, but he has the talent to do it.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the MSU freshmen when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.