Michigan State Builds Recruiting Momentum with Eye on 2027 Star
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Michigan State is preparing for the NCAA Tournament and is looking to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2019. While head coach Tom Izzo remains focused on his current team, he has also continued to build for the future through strong recruiting.
For the 2026 recruiting class, Michigan State has the sixth-ranked class in the country and the second-highest in the Big Ten, trailing only USC.
The Spartans currently have four commits in the 2026 class, including Ethan Taylor and CJ Medlock from Link Academy, along with Jasiah Jervis and Julius Avent.
Jervis is the highest-ranked player in the class and was named a McDonald's All-American selection, while Taylor is ranked No. 29 nationally. Medlock has continued to rise on recruiting boards with strong play, and Avent is coming off a state championship season.
With all four players set to join the program next season, Izzo and his staff have turned their attention to the 2027 recruiting class.
Recently, top 25 prospect Davion Thompson spoke with Jamie Shaw of Rivals about his recruitment. He discussed his relationship with Michigan State, how he describes his game, and what he looks for in a program.
Thompson on Michigan State
“Our relationship is good, but what stands out is their culture," Thompson said. "It is different from everyone else’s. I have two teammates going there, CJ Medlock and Ethan Taylor, and they always tell me that I have to go. Coach TK texts me every day, checking in on what I am doing and how things are going.”
Thompson on His Game
“I would say that I am a leader,” Thompson said. “I am a point guard who is always trying to make plays and create for others. I have become more vocal this season and found my voice, putting guys in the right spots and commanding the offense.”
“I watch a lot of Jalen Brunson. He is from my hometown. I study his footwork, pivots, and balance to create separation for my shot.”
What Thompson Looks for in a Program
“I want to play for a coach who is going to push me every day and give me freedom. I want to make reads, play my game, and come in ready to make an impact as a freshman.”
Michigan State has built strong momentum on the recruiting trail with its 2026 class, and that success is already carrying into future cycles. The early relationship with Davion Thompson, along with connections to current commits, puts the Spartans in a favorable position moving forward.
If Tom Izzo and his staff can continue to build on those relationships, Michigan State could once again position itself as a destination for top-tier talent and sustain long term success.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.