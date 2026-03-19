Michigan State Builds Recruiting Momentum with Eye on 2027 Star

Michigan State is preparing for the NCAA Tournament and is looking to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2019. While head coach Tom Izzo remains focused on his current team, he has also continued to build for the future through strong recruiting.

For the 2026 recruiting class, Michigan State has the sixth-ranked class in the country and the second-highest in the Big Ten, trailing only USC.

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) during game against Iona during CHSAA AA quarterfinal at Fordham University in the Bronx March 1, 2026. Stepinac won the game 67-51. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans currently have four commits in the 2026 class, including Ethan Taylor and CJ Medlock from Link Academy, along with Jasiah Jervis and Julius Avent.

Jervis is the highest-ranked player in the class and was named a McDonald's All-American selection, while Taylor is ranked No. 29 nationally. Medlock has continued to rise on recruiting boards with strong play, and Avent is coming off a state championship season.

With all four players set to join the program next season, Izzo and his staff have turned their attention to the 2027 recruiting class.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. moves the ball against Flint Carman-Ainsworth during the second quarter in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recently, top 25 prospect Davion Thompson spoke with Jamie Shaw of Rivals about his recruitment. He discussed his relationship with Michigan State, how he describes his game, and what he looks for in a program.

Thompson on Michigan State

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans Head Coach Tom Izzo answers questions during a press conference prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“Our relationship is good, but what stands out is their culture," Thompson said. "It is different from everyone else’s. I have two teammates going there, CJ Medlock and Ethan Taylor, and they always tell me that I have to go. Coach TK texts me every day, checking in on what I am doing and how things are going.”

Thompson on His Game

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo calls out to players during the second half in the game against Michigan on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I would say that I am a leader,” Thompson said. “I am a point guard who is always trying to make plays and create for others. I have become more vocal this season and found my voice, putting guys in the right spots and commanding the offense.”

“I watch a lot of Jalen Brunson. He is from my hometown. I study his footwork, pivots, and balance to create separation for my shot.”

What Thompson Looks for in a Program

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

“I want to play for a coach who is going to push me every day and give me freedom. I want to make reads, play my game, and come in ready to make an impact as a freshman.”

Michigan State has built strong momentum on the recruiting trail with its 2026 class, and that success is already carrying into future cycles. The early relationship with Davion Thompson, along with connections to current commits, puts the Spartans in a favorable position moving forward.

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo observes during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

If Tom Izzo and his staff can continue to build on those relationships, Michigan State could once again position itself as a destination for top-tier talent and sustain long term success.