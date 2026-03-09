CJ Medlock has emerged as one of the top high school basketball players in the country in the 2026 class. After beginning the year ranked in the 80s nationally on major recruiting sites such as Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN, Medlock has climbed into the top 50. His highest ranking currently sits at No. 45 in the country according to 247Sports.

The Detroit native played his first three years of high school basketball at Wayne High School in Michigan before transferring to Link Academy, one of the premier prep programs in the country.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr., right, moves the ball as East Lansing's BJ Windham defends during the second quarter in the Division 1 state final on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The move has already paid off. At Link Academy, Medlock helped lead the Lions to a 25-3 record and a top seed in the EYBL Scholastic tournament while competing against some of the best high school talent in the country.

In a conversation with me, Medlock explained that the opportunity to face elite competition every day was the biggest reason behind his transfer.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr., left, shakes hands with Jalahn McClellan after beating Flint Carman-Ainsworth in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Nobody was really pushing me to be the player I wanted to be today. Being part of an atmosphere where there are a lot of players who can do what I can do and going against them every day just made me better in practice,” Medlock said.

“It was a great transition for me. Playing great competition every day, having a hard schedule, waking up at 7:30 for weights and getting to practice early. It is going to be hard like that in college, so I am really preparing myself for that level.”

Building Chemistry With Future Spartans

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. dribbles during the Division 1 boys basketball regional semifinal on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Detroit Renaissance High School. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Medlock is also teammates with fellow Michigan State commit Ethan Taylor at Link Academy . The two have already begun building chemistry that could help them adjust more quickly once they arrive in East Lansing.

“I feel like being with him and getting to know him more as a person is going to build a great connection for us at MSU,” Medlock said. “We do not have to find that connection later because we are already building it now on the court. When we get to State, it is going to be good.”

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. brings the ball up the floor during a boys basketball open gym on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK

Medlock is also excited about the rest of Michigan State’s 2026 recruiting class and believes the group has the pieces to succeed together.

“I feel like we have a well rounded class because I am a guard. Then we have Julius and Jasiah and they can both play the wing, and we have Ethan at center,” Medlock said. “We can all shoot the ball too and that plays a big factor coming into the program. I feel really great about this class. We are going to do big things.”

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo talks to the fans during the senior night ceremony after the Spartans win over Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Medlock on His Game

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. scores during the Kensington Lakes Activities Association boys basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Northville High School. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Detroit guard describes himself as a vocal leader who can take pressure off Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. by sharing leadership responsibilities on the floor.

“I could be that guy for him, another leader so he does not have to be the only one being that vocal leader,” Medlock said. “I also bring being a defensive pest and a scoring threat that can impact both ends of the floor. I just do whatever it takes to win, so I will do anything on the floor.”

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on after a play against Michigan during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images