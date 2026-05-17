Cam Stodghill Gives MSU Something It's Been Missing in the Transfer Portal

This transfer portal addition might've flown under some radars, but Albany transfer Cam Stodghill could have the chance to contribute at multiple spots this coming season.

Stodghill committed to Michigan State back on Jan. 9, out of the portal after three seasons with Albany in the FCS level. He is listed as a true senior on the Spartans' roster, but he said he has two seasons of eligibility remaining when he entered the portal this offseason.

Stodghill's Career So Far

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; A view of the helmets of the Albany Great Danes during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Stodghill, listed now at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, is initially from Rensselaer, N.Y. He played sparingly as a freshman, appearing in six games. That only resulted in 44 total snaps, though, and just four of those plays were on the defensive side of the football. The rest were special teams opportunities.

He saw his first significant playing time as a sophomore. Stodghill got 482 defensive and 165 special teams snaps that season. He totaled 49 tackles that season with 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, starting in eight of the Great Danes' 12 games that year.

Aug 30, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs the ball as Albany Great Danes defensive back Cam Stodghill (1) and defensive back Denzel Patrick (2) make the tackle during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

While cut short, Stodghill's junior year was the most impressive. He started all seven games he appeared in, totaling 65 tackles during that short time. That's a pace of 111 tackles across a 12-game season. If he had remained healthy last year, Stodghill would probably have become a more hyped-up addition to the team.

What is also great is that Stodghill proved he can produce against tougher competition. He made 10 tackles (six solo) in just 48 snaps against Iowa during the Great Danes' season opener in 2025. PFF gave Stodghill a solid grade of 70.6 for that game, too.

Why the Role of Stodghill Is Intriguing

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald patrols the field during his team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The question with Stodghill will be whether he's used more as a pure linebacker or if he might get some time as a defensive back. According to PFF, Stodghill has played 330 snaps over the last two season in the slot, meaning he could get used as a nickelback or an outside linebacker a fair amount.

Stodghill was listed as a defensive back on Albany's roster last season, but Michigan State has him as a linebacker now. If that's the position he's going to play with the Spartans, he's going to need to put on some added weight. Stodghill is the second-lightest linebacker on the roster right now. Only true freshman Adam Shaw (209 pounds) is lighter, and he's joining the team playing quarterback during high school.