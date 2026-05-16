Dion Crawford's Addition to the LB Room Is Bigger Than You Think

Linebacker got a big look during the offseason at Michigan State.

The Spartans retained their star, Jordan Hall , but MSU still has several other new options in the transfer portal. One of those names is Dion Crawford , who transferred to Michigan State with one season of eligibility remaining.

Crawford's Career So Far

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Crawford, listed at 6'1" and 243 pounds, is from Lawrencville, Ga. He was a three-star prospect coming out of Collins Hill High School; Crawford was actually teammates with Travis Hunter there. Crawford finished up at No. 1,403 overall in the class of 2023.

He had a score of Power Four offers, but ended up going to the MAC and Buffalo right away. Crawford was actually the Bulls' highest-rated high school recruit that cycle. It showed, as Crawford saw the field right away and got a role on defense and special teams right away at Buffalo.

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; A Buffalo Bulls helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The year after that, Crawford exploded a bit. He became a starter at outside linebacker and had a good time getting to opposing quarterbacks. Crawford finished the season second in the MAC, with 8.5, and got third-team all-conference honors. He also had 15.0 tackles for loss that year, which tied him for third in the MAC.

Last season, Crawford moved a bit more towards being an inside linebacker. His sack numbers dropped, but his tackles shot up to 81 total (59 the year before), which was the second-most on his team.

Role Awaiting at MSU

Michigan State's co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Max Bullough, right, works with Brady Pretzlaff during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State and linebackers coach Max Bullough should be expecting a ready-made guy to put around or by Hall during games. The question is whether defensive coordinator Joe Rossi might see him more as a MIKE linebacker (Hall's spot in the middle), or more as a WILL, where he can roam a bit more freely and help out the rush end on the field.

Crawford can probably be a bit of both. He was getting some reps at MIKE during the "Spring Showcase" last month, but his history as a pass-rusher will allow MSU to get creative with his role. The addition of Maryland transfer Caleb Wheatland at WILL also makes shifting around make a bit more sense.

Joe Rossi | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

That can be some nice flexibility on the Spartans' roster, especially in an era where roster spots are capped. MSU will have to manage who gets the "green dot" radio in their helmets (only one active radio can be on the field at a time), but that's all pretty manageable.

Previously mentioned is the fact that Crawford has one year of eligibility remaining. He would be one of the guys potentially looking at the new fifth year if the NCAA moves to the new "5-in-5" rule in the coming months, though.