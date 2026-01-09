Michigan State Adding Experienced FCS Defender from Portal

Michigan State is still contuing to add through the transfer portal.

The Spartans have already reached 22 commits now. MSU's most recent commit is from Albany transfer Cam Stodghill, who announced his decision on social media Friday evening. Stodghill has one season of eligibility remaining.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Stodghill provides some interesting flexibility to Michigan State's defense. He is listed as a defensive back on Albany's roster, but he can also play linebacker. The Rensselaer, N.Y. native totaled 65 tackles in only seven games this past season, getting at least 10 in five of them, including a 10-tackle performance against Iowa. Stodghill also had 2.0 tackles for loss and half of a sack.

This is not necessarily the first "hybrid" player that MSU has picked up from the portal. The Spartans also added Ferris State transfer Carson Gulker. He's just on the other side of the football, though, and can play quarterback, running back, and tight end.

More on Stodghill, Fit at MSU

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; A view of the helmets of the Albany Great Danes during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, Stodghill played 420 total defensive snaps this past season. The site gave him an overall defensive grade of 64.3 with a tackling mark of 78.0. Across 186 snaps in coverage, PFF says Stodghill allowed 19 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown.

New head coach Pat Fitzgerald is in charge of what will certainly be a massive transfer portal class, and this is another step in helping fill out a Michigan State roster that will be a lot different than last season's. Again, the portal has only been open for about a week or so, and this is already the 22nd player MSU has picked up.

Some of that is out of necessity. The Spartans have 42 outgoing transfers plus many other contributors from the 2025 roster who ran out of eligibility.

It's tough to immediately judge what Stodghill's role with Michigan State will end up being, because the portal class is still incomplete, but also because he plays two positions. MSU's starting two outside corner spots are likely filled with the return of Charles Brantley from Miami (FL) and the portal pickup of Tre Bell from Iowa State. Another portal add for the Spartans is Houston Christian transfer Tyran Chappell.

That really doesn't matter much for Stodghill. When he served as a defensive back, he mostly played slot corner, also known as the nickelback.

As for linebacker, there are also some filled-in spots at the top. Star linebacker Jordan Hall has already announced that he's returning to East Lansing for 2026, Brady Pretzlaff is returning, and MSU has added Auburn transfer Caleb Wheatland from the portal as well.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

