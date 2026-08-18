Carving Path for Michigan State To Reach Bowl Game

The Spartans have a chance to win a bowl game this year, but it will be a rough journey given their tough schedule and the fact that not all of their out-of-conference games are likely wins this year, unlike last season.

However, MSU still has a genuine shot; even with the staff changing and a new-look roster, they will just have to win a game or two as the underdog in order to do so. Scores could vary wildly.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, which six games are the most likely for MSU to win in order for them to reach a bowl game, and which players will be the most important in each of those games?

Game One | Toledo Rockets

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans should have this game locked up given the skill gap between the MAC and the Big Ten, as well as the hype surrounding their revamped offense finally having a chance to prove itself.

However, nothing is guaranteed, and MSU will still need their key player, Alessio Milivojevic, to start the season out hot to make sure they do not get stunned in their first game of the year.

Game Two | Eastern Michigan Eagles

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a similar situation to the Rockets, Eastern Michigan does not necessarily have a lot going for them, but they still have players like Noah Kim who could make noise if everything went wrong for the Spartans.

This will be another game for Milivojevic to really get a good grip on the reins of the offense and to build his connection with the rest of the team before the games get vastly more difficult.

Game Three | Nebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan State linebackers Brady Pretzlaff, left, and Jordan Hall participate in a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This game would have been much harder had Dylan Raiola stayed with the Cornhuskers, but he left the team, and they are much closer to MSU than one might think.

After all, the two teams had a somewhat competitive bout last year, but Nebraska is now downgraded without Raiola, and they will likely have a close bout again, especially given that both teams will be operating under vastly new systems and will still be learning how to function at their best ability.

Michigan State's NiJhay Burt, left, celebrates his interception with Nikai Martinez during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Players who played against Nebraska last year will be the most important here, especially defensive players like Jordan Hall, so that MSU can find an advantage in the game early or late that they did not have last year.

Game Four | Wisconsin Badgers

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Badgers will be another game for the MSU defense to steal, but it will be all the more important for the leaders of the team to rally together here, as the midpoint of the season will be starting to appear.

If the Spartans can keep the momentum going into this game and out of it, thanks to the leadership of every veteran in every room like Milivojevic, Chrishon McCray, and the aforementioned Hall, games five and six will be much more possible.

Game Five | Illinois Fighting Illini

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic looks to throw during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU will be facing another former quarterback in Katin Houser, and they will be able to defend their honor against their former player; it will all be on Milivojevic to get it done in a battle of quarterbacks. Whichever QB performs better here ultimately will decide the game, and Milivojevic should be good enough to get the job done.

Game Six | Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans takes the field during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These projected wins all assume that MSU will have immense momentum and a pretty good winning streak by the midpoint of the season, but will all slow down once tougher competition arrives, starting with a game against Aidan Chiles and Northwestern that brings MSU back to reality.

This will lead to a long drought of games in which some end up close but don't quite get the job done, and the season's final game will become the most important against Rutgers.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the team walk across the end zone during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, MSU should be able to get the job done when it matters most, as they are at the lower end of the rankings with Rutgers and have a potentially very strong core on both offense and defense, as well as the intense motivation to end the season on a high note, just like last year against Maryland. It will be a full team effort, and everybody will be key.