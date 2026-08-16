How MSU Can Create Foundational Season for Pat Fitzgerald

The Big Ten is the largest league in college football after conference realignment reshaped the sport's landscape a few years ago. The headliners are as expected, especially after this past season with Ohio State, Oregon, and last year's national champion, Indiana.

Years ago, you could put the Michigan State Spartans in that conversation. What Mark Dantonio did for the program set high expectations years after his retirement. They may be lower this year, but the Spartans remain hopeful under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, known for his hard-nosed, disciplined culture that kept Northwestern competitive for years.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Constitutes a Foundational Season for the Spartans?

The Big Ten may be a stout conference again this fall, but there's something in the air in East Lansing that makes this Spartans team an intriguing group to follow. It could become one of the bigger surprises in the league while setting the foundation for long-term stability and success at Michigan State.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I think we have to expand on what it would mean for Michigan State to be a big surprise this year. Are the expectations so low that winning six games to reach bowl eligibility would be considered a big surprise? Or winning eight or nine games and pulling off big upsets with an impressive conference record?

It is somewhere in the middle. The defensive talent is where I'm keying in, as linebacker Jordan Hall, rush end Kenny Soares Jr., and cornerback Charles Brantley are the big standouts of this unit. Should the Spartans' defense take a step forward in 2026, there's a good chance bowl eligibility is square on the table.

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The same can be said for the offense, where a progressive quarterback in Alessio Milivojevic has the potential to be one of the better passers in the Big Ten. The run game is expected to be one of the strengths thanks to top rusher Cam Edwards, while the offensive line has improved through the transfer portal.

What a Foundation Season for Fitzgerald Looks Like

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, slaps hands with NiJhay Burt during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From my perspective, a foundational year at Michigan State involves reaching their highest ceiling, capped at seven or eight wins. This program gives off a sense of being a competitive group this season, and they won't back down from opponents no matter their strength or might, such as Notre Dame, Oregon, and Washington.

Maybe, just maybe, the Spartans pull off a late-season upset against a potentially ranked Ducks or Huskies team as the playoff race heightens.

Michigan State running back Cam Edwards runs a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Playing spoiler for potential playoff programs like Oregon and Washington sets the stage for what Fitzgerald wants out of his team in the coming seasons. He is young enough to establish his own legacy in East Lansing, and a foundational season playing spoiler to top teams while reaching their low ceilings could be a surprise campaign for the Spartans.