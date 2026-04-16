Case for MSU's Jordan Scott To Start Next Season

Michigan State basketball overdelivered last season.

The Spartans opened the year ranked 22nd in the AP Preseason Poll and finished as a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament, ultimately falling in a close matchup against national runner-up UConn. Jeremy Fears Jr. emerged as one of the best point guards in the country, and Coen Carr turned the arena into a highlight reel with his high-flying dunks.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) and forward Jordan Scott (6) celebrate a play against Louisville during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The one persistent weakness was production at the shooting guard position. After Tre Holloman departed for NC State, the Spartans never fully replaced what he brought to the backcourt. That is, until freshman Jordan Scott stepped into the starting lineup and never looked back.

How Jordan Scott Earned His Opportunity

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) drives to the basket against North Dakota State Bison guard Andy Stefonowicz (5) during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Jordan Scott was not the highest-rated recruit in Michigan State's 2025 class. Cam Ward entered the year with the stronger prospect profile. But in the second half of the season, Scott proved he was the more reliable option on the floor.

After starting in Michigan State's first matchup against Michigan, Scott held the starting shooting guard role for the final 13 games of the season. Over his first six starts, he scored in double figures on strong efficiency in every contest, shooting below 40 percent from the field just once during that stretch. He also announced himself as a capable defender, most notably holding Illinois guard Keaton Wagler , the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, to 2-for-16 shooting from the field and 2-for-8 from three.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) dribbles and looks to pass as North Dakota State Bison guard Andy Stefonowicz (5) defends during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The back end of the season told a more complicated story. Scott managed just 22 points over the final four games on 8-for-21 shooting from the field, including 5-for-12 from three. The NCAA Tournament exposed the inexperience that is natural for any freshman thrust into a significant role late in the year.

What To Expect From Scott as a Sophomore

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) after fouling late in the game against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The freshman inconsistency is understandable, and the foundation Scott built in the second half of the season gives Michigan State plenty of reason for optimism heading into next year.

Scott demonstrated legitimate three-point range and real defensive potential, two qualities Tom Izzo values enormously at the shooting guard position. Going into his sophomore season with a full year of experience and an established role should accelerate his development considerably.

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) passes the ball against UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scott should enter next season as the favorite to start alongside Jeremy Fears in the backcourt. Yes, McDonald's All-American Jasiah Jervis will push for playing time, but Izzo has a well-established tendency to reward proven contributors over freshmen, regardless of recruiting pedigree. A player who started 13 consecutive games and showed the ability to guard elite competition will not easily be displaced by someone who has yet to play a college minute.