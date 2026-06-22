The Final Question Looming Over MSU's Special Teams

The Spartans are looking to rebound after a very disappointing year that saw them miss bowl-game eligibility and overall look like a non-contender for years to come.

That has started with the hiring of new coach Pat Fitzgerald, who is coming into MSU with a passion that had been missing and an eye for detail that won't let small issues ruin his team, but instead make it take the next step forward.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of those small issues being taken care of is special teams, as it could make or break the team's season if they get into a close game with Martin Connington as their kicker, poised to play well yet again.

Fitzgerald is looking for a worthy replacement to take over for Ryan Eckley's position as punter, which leaves one thing that could easily save MSU at the end of the day, and must be solved as well with players moving on as well: the punt and kick return team.

Why the Return Team Matters

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald, right, talks with Rustin Young during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No matter what, the Spartans need to find a good punt returner for the good of their team, just as every other team in college football does, which is to start on offense in a better position than a touchback would give.

Not only does it take a load off the offense for a short while, giving them a better opportunity to score, but it also allows for the offense to play at a bit of a slower pace on many occasions, helping the defense out in turn.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, calls out to the defense during a drill at spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the Spartans need the punt and return team to be great for more reasons than just these, because it saved a game last year and could do so again this season.

Why Return Team Matters for MSU Specifically

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, slaps hands with NiJhay Burt during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year against the Maryland Terrapins, the Spartans were having a pretty messy game, one they could have easily lost if they had not gotten anything going in the second half and the final minutes.

That was when the now graduated Alante Brown was able to return a kick 92 yards all the way to the end zone to score and give MSU all of the momentum they needed to win the game and finally have something to show for their conference play.

Michigan State's Alante Brown returns a punt for a big gain against Boston College during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It happened last year when the pressure wasn't all that high, and if MSU can truly take a leap this year, it could happen again when the postseason is on the line. In that case, the Spartans need to make the right pick for who should lead the return team.