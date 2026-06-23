What Spartans Would Have Looked Like With Nick Marsh

One of the biggest blows to MSU's roster this offseason came after Aiden Chiles left, when standout wide receiver Nick Marsh departed for the in-conference Indiana Hoosiers.

He had been one of the top receivers with the Spartans during last year's turbulent season, and was one of many who had to leave the team behind, like Ryan Eckley , though of his own volition instead of graduating.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) stiff arms Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Now that he is gone, one of the biggest questions remaining is who will take over his spot as number one, and afterward, who will step up as number two.

However, if there were a way he could have stayed behind, that question would not remain, and there would also be a plethora of other things that would change in the team because of Marsh.

The First Thing That Would Have Changed

Michigan State's Nick Marsh, right, catches a pass as Penn State's Audavion Collins closes in during the third quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As stated earlier, the Spartans do not have a clear number one, though the spot is starting to lean to Crishon McCray, and they especially do not have a clear number two receiver either.

If Marsh had been able to stay, the team would not have had to deal with that issue, but it would have meant one major thing going into every matchup: every team would have had to deal with a clear number one.

Michigan State's Nick Marsh catches a pass at the goalie against Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opponents would have had to keep an eye on Marsh in every game, and often he would have to be double-teamed, which would open up many opportunities for McCray or other receivers to make big catches in big moments.

Furthermore, he would still have been able to bring in many huge plays himself, making MSU's entire offensive scheme much harder to handle, but his impact would have gone beyond that.

The Second Thing That Would Have Changed

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Nick Marsh (6)warms up prior to a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

If Marsh had stayed in East Lansing, then opponents would have had a much bigger offensive threat to deal with, yes, but with one unit being more threatening than the year before, the rest of the Spartans' roster would have had a higher standard to live up to.

If the offense were tough to handle, then the defense would need to be just as tough, if not tougher, and the special teams would have all the more reason to step up from kicking to kick returning.

Indiana's Nick Marsh (11) during Indiana football spring practice on Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, none of this has happened because Marsh left, and the Spartans have a lot to navigate before the season starts because of him.