How Productive Will Chrishon McCray Be for MSU?
The Michigan State Spartans landed four wide receivers from the transfer portal this offseason. Chrishon McCray is one of them, looking to make a major impact in his first season with the Spartans.
McCray transferred to MSU earlier in the year following three years at Kent State. He'd play 21 games, hauling in 81 passes for 1,315 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 16.2 yards per catch. McCray was named to the All-Mid-American Conference First Team in 2023 and All-MAC Second Team in 2024.
In Kent State's win over Ball State last season, McCray would be named MAC Offensive Player of the Week after posting a whopping 213 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Earlier in the week, McCray was named to the 2025 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, which recognizes the nation's best pass catcher regardless of position.
McCray's Outlook in Spartans' Offense
Looking at the Spartans' depth chart, Nick Marsh is expected to be the team's X receiver and was shockingly left off of the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. Fellow transfer wideout Kelly Omari is set to have a big role as well, as the senior posted 869 yards and four scores last season at Middle Tennessee State.
How much of an impact will McCray make in his first year at Michigan State? Let's just say, Aidan Chiles will have plenty of fun targeting his top three receivers. McCray has had all spring and summer to create rapport with his new quarterback and could really transform the Green and White's offense in 2025.
McCray's 17.6 yards per reception in 2024 was more than what both Marsh and Kelly averaged, so the explosive play ability winner goes to the former Kent State wideout.
“Just my run after catch, making plays in the open field -- I think that’s what ultimately caught their (MSU's) eye," McCray said back in the spring. "Also, being able to compete at a high level with the circumstances that I was going through, also being schemed upon every week and still being able to come out and provide for my team.”
It'll be exciting to watch McCray's first season with the Spartans.
