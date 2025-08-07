Improvement Areas for MSU's Aidan Chiles
Excitement is building in East Lansing for Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles’ second season as the starter.
Chiles showed intriguing flashes in his first year leading the Spartans last season but struggled overall. He turned the ball over far too often, and the offense never looked coherent consistently.
Many factors should help Chiles have a more consistent season, including upgrades at wide receiver and on the offensive line, as well as reuniting with his former quarterbacks coach, Jon Boyer.
If Chiles has a good enough season, the Spartans should find themselves back in a bowl game, and he may even play himself into becoming an NFL Draft prospect. But he still has a way to go before we can think about any of those things.
What must Chiles do to improve the most? Let’s break down his top three areas of improvement.
Decisive on the run
There were times last season when Chiles would turn the ball over because he would get caught in between deciding to run or push the ball downfield.
He would tap dance far too often heading to the sidelines, unsure of what to do when escaping the pocket. That resulted in him making the wrong decision because he waited too long.
He improved upon this as the season progressed, but he must continue to be more decisive when he gets on the move. It will lead to more explosive plays for the offense.
Staring down receivers
This got Chiles in trouble multiple times last season.
He would lock onto a receiver for too long, allowing the defensive back to know where he was going with the ball. One example was against Florida Atlantic, when he stared down Montorie Foster Jr. in the red zone, and Phillip Dunham jumped in front of it.
Chiles has the talent to manipulate defenders with his eyes, and that should happen more often with another year under his belt. His new, speedier receivers should get open quicker, too.
Accuracy
Chiles only completed 59 percent of his passes in 2024, which must improve in 2025.
While his receiving talent outside of Nick Marsh was not spectacular last season, Chiles would often miss high, signaling that he was not planting his feet and throwing with any touch.
He will have better receivers this season, but he must put the ball where they can catch it. His accuracy should improve with another year of comfort in the system.
