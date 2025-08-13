EXCLUSIVE: MSU Commit Knauls Jr. Talks Final High School Season
The Michigan State Spartans have landed many different prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. They have done a great job at a plethora of different positions, including the defensive line on both the interior and off the edge. What makes the Spartans successful at landing these guys is their staff of great recruiters.
They are targeting the best of the best, and they are competing for the best of the best. They landed some of their top targets in the class, one of whom was Christopher Knauls Jr., a defensive lineman who plays for Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas.
Knauls recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail his upcoming season.
"First, it is worth mentioning that I will keep God first for this upcoming season," Knauls said. "Make sure I'm eating and hitting the weights right. Training and watching a lot of film of my opponent."
What are Christopher Knauls Jr.'s goals for the upcoming season?
Knauls is hopeful to accomplish his high school football goals for his final prep season.
"I would like to make the first team defense and make the all-state defensive team," he said. "And have 15 sacks for the season."
The talented prospect has some team goals he would like to accomplish as well. The talented commit has hopes of winning it all.
"Team goal's is to win state this year," he said. "This is my senior year and I would love to win a state title."
There is always room to improve from one season to another. The Spartan commit has already started to look at the things he would like to improve this season compared to his outcome and production from last season.
"I will like to personally approve on my run stop defense and taking on double teams," he said.
Knauls discussed what would make this season a success for him.
"Of course, winning state, but having fun and playing this last season with my brothers and creating lifelong memories before we all go to college in January as early graduates," he said.
