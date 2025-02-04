Spartans Offer 2026 OL From Arizona
The Michigan State Spartans have shown interest in another dominant future prospect that has gained a handful of elite program offers. The Spartans joined the hunt as they extended an offer to 2026 offensive tackle Collin Campbell, he announced via social media last week.
Campbell is currently a junior at Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Arizona, having shined this past season. He has earned a considerable amount of interest over the past month with several big-time programs looking to sign the 6-7, 270-pound offensive tackle.
He was named a first-team All-Region and All-Academic honoree in his junior year, gaining nationwide interest as one of the more dominant blockers in the 2026 class. His size and stature may be intimidating for high school opponents, and that could be the same way at the college ranks.
In Campbell's offer announcement post to social media, he recognized Spartans offensive line coach Jim Michalczik for coming out to visit the young prospect in person, speak with him about the program and extend the offer. Michalczik has done a phenomenal job this offseason in terms of recruiting.
Fellow Big Ten schools, Nebraska and Northwestern, have entered the race for Campbell, but the Spartans are amongst the heavy hitters that have all extended offers since the start of 2025. Campbell has 11 offers and counting with another year to decide his collegiate destination.
Campbell claims that he possesses a 6-10 wingspan, which is equivalent to 82 total inches. The average NFL lineman has a wingspan of just under 81 inches, making Campbell an absolute monster on the high school field. He could fit in exceptionally well in the Green and White as a potential starter.
From what Campbell put on tape this season, he really does look like a man amongst boys. He sent numerous defenders into the turf when pull-blocking on run plays and was an impenetrable wall in the pass game. His quickness and ability are something that surely will carry over to his collegiate career.
There is a laundry list of offensive tackles that the Spartans have offered in Campbell's recruiting class, but he is amongst the largest bodies of any high school prospect that has been recruited. If he were to entertain the Spartans as a potential landing spot, the offensive line could look a lot different.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.