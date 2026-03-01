Updated Team USA Roster for World Baseball Classic As Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough Joins Mix

Ahead of the World Baseball Classic starting this week, Team USA made a last-minute addition to the roster after Twins pitcher Joe Ryan was placed on the designated pitcher pool list due to injury. Yankees ace Ryan Yarbrough joined Team USA on Sunday to replace Ryan, who can still compete if Team USA advances past pool play and he’s healthy by then.

Yarbrough is heading into his second season in New York after signing a one-year deal with the Yankees in November. In 19 appearances and eight starts for the Yankees last season, Yarbrough posted a 4.36 ERA.

Yarbrough became the 18th Yankee to make a WBC roster this year. He joins David Bednar as the second Yankees pitcher on Team USA. He’s also the 16th pitcher on Team USA’s roster.

Here’s a look at the updated U.S. roster with Yarbrough’s addition.

Team USA World Baseball Classic roster

Pitchers

David Bednar (Yankees)

Matthew Boyd (Cubs)

Garrett Cleavinger (Rays)

Clay Homes (Mets)

Griffin Jax (Twins)

Brad Keller (Phillies)

Clayton Kershaw (Retired)

Nolan McLean (Mets)

Mason Miller (Padres)

Paul Skenes (Pirates)

Tarik Skubal (Tigers)

Gabe Speier (Mariners)

Michael Wacha (Royals)

Logan Webb (Giants)

Garrett Whitlock (Red Sox)

Ryan Yarbrough (Yankees)

Catchers

Cal Raleigh (Mariners)

Will Smith (Dodgers)

Infielders

Alex Bregman (Cubs)

Ernie Clement (Blue Jays)

Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees)

Bryce Harper (Phillies)

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles)

Brice Turang (Brewers)

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals)

Outfielders

Roman Anthony (Red Sox)

Byron Buxton (Twins)

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs)

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Designated Hitter

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies)

