EXCLUSIVE: MSU Edge Target's Senior Goals Are the Right Ones
Michigan State saw the intangibles and talent in Tennessee edge rusher Cory House. That's why rush ends coach Chad Wilt made it a priority to go down to Memphis to visit the Whitehaven product, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound talent with more than meets the eye.
"Leading up to the offer with Michigan State, we had already been talking for a week before," House told me. "And he wanted to come see me personally to make sure everything checked out and make sure I actually looked how my bio said I look, and he said I look good. He gave me some things to remember about choosing where I wanted to go when I pick my college. When I received the offer, I was very honored and happy because God gave me another opportunity to get my family out the situation around me right now."
House holds 14 offers from programs of varying pedigrees; he will be able to write his ticket to college and graduate, make a future for himself. That in itself could bring comfort for some heading into their senior years of high school. For House, he still has some big-time goals for his high school finale.
"Going to my senior year, I need at least a 100-tackle season," House said. "I know it's possible, because we have at least 10 games. That's two to three tackles a quarter. That's very possible by me. Especially being interchangeable (from edge rusher to off-the-ball linebacker). ... Since I'm one of the leaders, I can definitely get a 100-tackle season and, say, two sacks per game. That'll add up. And just to make sure off the field that my teammates ain't getting into nothing that they're not supposed to be because any small mistake can ruin your future."
House is a versatile player, having played edge rusher, off-the-ball linebacker, slot receiver, and tight end in his time at Whitehaven.
Versatility is what the Spartans want to see in high school prospects. Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha touched on it ahead of the 2024 season.
"I talked about guys playing both sides of the ball. I think that gives us a big opportunity to really evaluate their [football intelligence]," Bhonapha said. "Because if a guy can play both sides of the ball in high school. ... Doing those sort of background checks can see what kind of football mind he has, we're already ahead of the curve. I think at the end of the day, I want those guys that are hungry, that are competitive, and have that urge to continue to take the next step.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.