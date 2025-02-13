EXCLUSIVE: MSU EDGE Target Reveals Unbelievable Intangibles
Under Coach Jonathan Smith, Michigan State isn't just recruiting stars on a profile. Or measurables (though they help). Tape is a vital part of it, sure.
But what matters most to this staff? Intangibles. Character, obsession with detail, and work ethic. Leadership. You name it.
Tennessee edge rusher and Memphis native Cory House seemingly has it all. The 2026 prospect is 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds with athleticism and an explosive tape. He is a riser, too, with numerous Power 4 programs hot on his trail. House has played just about everywhere for Whitehaven High School: edge rusher, off-the-ball linebacker, slot receiver (an absolutely cruel matchup nightmare), and tight end. That's another box to check right there: football IQ.
Hence the reason why Spartans rush ends coach Chad Wilt ventured down to visit the prospect and offer him personally. House told me about the moment, as well as his why.
"Leading up to the offer with Michigan State, we had already been talking for a week before," House said. "And he wanted to come see me personally to make sure everything checked out and make sure I actually looked how my bio said I look, and he said I look good. He gave me some things to remember about choosing where I wanted to go when I pick my college. When I received the offer, I was very honored and happy because God gave me another opportunity to get my family out the situation around me right now."
House's parents, Cory Sr. and Diamonda, serve as his foundation. Their influence is simple but effective.
"My mom telling me to be great every day," House said. "Give 100 percent effort in anything I do. And my dad just pushing me and keeping me dedicated."
Just how deep does that support go?
"If I had to choose a school over 24 hours away, we're just going to move out their way because they want to be at every single game to support me," House said.
House's parents have a huge hand in what makes him such a special prospect -- the intangibles. He said that graduation rate was the No. 1 thing he looked for in a program.
"And I have to know that the coaching staff isn't just going to say they're going to make me a better man," House said. "I want to actually feel that I'm a better man when I graduate from the school."
Graduate. In the era of the transfer portal and NIL, the word seems almost foreign nowadays. House feels like a player from a different era, as though he were the type to be targeted by Tom Osborne or Joe Paterno.
House is the rarest blend of measurables, football sense, IQ and intangibles. Michigan State will likely consider him a top priority -- and it would be smart for it to do so. House could be one of the gems of the 2026 recruiting cycle. He currently arranging an official visit to East Lansing.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
